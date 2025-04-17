A Lil Positivity: Post Malone And Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves Surprise N4N Artists With $500K Donation & Private Music Lessons

Post Malone and Raising Cane’s are coming together once again—this time, to give back to the next generation of artists.

Source: Raising Cane’s

Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s owner and founder, partnered with Post Malone for a donation of $500,000 to Notes for Notes, supporting the next generation of artists during a surprise studio visit in Nashville.

The hefty donation was a result of Raising Cane’s limited-edition Post Malone poster sales last October, which featured key moments from Post’s collaboration with the chicken finger brand. The double-sided poster included images of the musician at the all-pink Midvale, Utah, Raising Cane’s restaurant and Post in front of the Dallas Cowboys restaurant in Dallas.

Notes for Notes is a national nonprofit that Post Malone selected for this initiative because it builds, equips, and staffs after school recording studios for youth to explore, create and record music for FREE. What started with a friendship between Post and Todd Graves fueled by Post’s love for the brand has evolved into a multi-year collaboration that merges Post’s genre-defying style with Cane’s affinity for giving back.

According to the Notes for Notes website, N4N was founded in Santa Barbara, California, in 2006 “as an answer to the lack of contemporary musical equipment and programs in public schools in order to provide youth with music and production instruction that produces both positive social-emotional and creative growth.” The founders were inspired by their time as Bigs in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program, focused on creating an environment with zero barriers to entry.

Today, N4N provides access to high quality, recording studio environments and access to positive and encouraging relationships to over 8,500 youth in 23 studios across 11 states and 14 cities. Located inside Boys & Girls Clubs and other youth facilities, “N4N Studios are gateways to exploring music, careers in the industry, and producing original music that empowers young musicians to realize their identity.”

We love to see it!