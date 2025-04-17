Rev. Al Sharpton To Meet With CEOs Of Target And PepsiCo Over DEI Rollbacks

Source: Pacific Press

DEI ain’t dead. Reports of its demise have been greatly exaggerated. BOSSIP previously reported on Harvard University’s rebellious refusal to bend the knee to Donald Trump’s anti-DEI agenda; the school was promptly punished by the president, as $2.2 billion in federal grants were frozen. Having a spine might cost you, but being on the right side of history is worth it. As BOSSIP also previously reported, some corporate entities chose to prostrate themselves before their orange king and end all of their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Cowardly to say the least.

However, all is not lost. Companies like Target and PepsiCo are now coming to the table after feeling the pain of public backlash and boycott.

Source: Kevin Carter

According to CNBC, Target CEO Brian Cornell has requested a meeting with Rev. Al Sharpton in New York this week, likely to discuss what the company can do to get back in the good graces of the Black community following the ever-growing loss of foot traffic over the past ten weeks. Who said boycotting and solidarity doesn’t work?

“You can’t have an election come and all of a sudden, change your old positions,” said Sharpton. “If an election determines your commitment to fairness then fine, you have a right to withdraw from us, but then we have a right to withdraw from you.”

The fact that Target reached out to Rev. Al is notable because it shows not only that our dollars, or the lack thereof, have a real impact on a company’s ability to operate profitably, but it also serves as an example of our ability to affect corporate culture. Donald Trump and his band of soulless suits aren’t the only ones with power and influence. We need not fear an opponent whom we can defeat.

But wait, there’s more…

Source: NurPhoto

Target isn’t the only company feeling the squeeze of justice. ABC News reports that PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta will meet with Rev. Al and members of the National Action Network to discuss the company’s decision to end its DEI initiatives back in February. On April 4, 2025, Sharpton sent a letter to Laguarta informing him that a boycott would be launched if he refused to meet with him to talk about the rollbacks and why they are happening.

Fairness is non-negotiable, and any company that doesn’t favor fairness will be met with economic consequences. That’s how we gettin’ down in 2025.