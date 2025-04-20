Cory Hardrict Talks’Die Like A Man’ & Bringing Back ‘Feel-Good Energy’ With His Hardcor Films [Exclusive]

Cory Hardrict is proving once again why his talent and heart have made him one of Hollywood’s most quietly commanding forces, and BOSSIP has exclusive details on his latest role and his Hardcor Films production company.

Source: Paul Archuleta

After starring in hits like The Chi, All American: Homecoming, and Amazon Prime’s record-breaking Divorce In The Black, the Chicago native is stepping into a new role in Die Like A Man, a gripping, intimate LA drama that blends Black and Latinx community stories.

Ahead of the film’s release, Hardrict caught up with BOSSIP’s Lauryn Bass, reflecting on the genuine community on set, blending cultural narratives, and explaining why his next chapter behind the camera is all about purpose.

“Megan Good Is Like My Sister” — A Shoutout During Black Women’s History Month

During the chat, Hardrict took a moment to give Meagan Good her flowers for helping him land a major opportunity during his career. His praise fittingly comes during this Black Women’s History Month.

“I wouldn’t have had the job if it wasn’t for Meagan,” Cory shared, reflecting on their work together in Divorce in the Black. “She poked Tyler [Perry] and let him know I was a good actor, and we went on to make some history at Amazon Studios.”

The film went on to drive more Prime Video subscriptions than any other Amazon movie at the time and became the No. 1 film worldwide on the platform. Cory called Meagan “the best scene partner ever” and described her as “like a sister,” making it clear that real support often happens behind the scenes just as much as on screen.

Stepping Into The Heart Of West LA’s Black and Brown Culture

In Die Like A Man, Cory plays a streetwise figure who becomes a critical influence in a young boy’s life against the backdrop of a community wrestling with violence and change.

The film, written and directed by Eric Nazarian, is inspired by Nazarian’s own experiences growing up as an Armenian immigrant in a working-class Los Angeles neighborhood, where street culture and survival often collided. That authenticity drew Hardrict to the project from the beginning.

“It was great because I got to step into that world,” Hardrict said, referring to the Latinx neighborhoods of West LA. “The Black and Brown culture is really big here, and I wanted to make sure I did the role justice.”

Preparing for the role wasn’t just about memorizing lines, Cory went the extra mile to embody the environment authentically.

“I studied a lot—YouTube clips, old films, even just the vibe of the streets,” he explained. “Eric [Nazarian] took me down to the areas where he grew up, and seeing it firsthand made it personal.”

Although Cory didn’t grow up in LA, he was able to connect deeply by pulling from his Chicago upbringing.

“All cities are kind of the same, especially inner cities,” he said. “The struggles, the dreams, the survival—it’s a universal story, even if the zip codes change.”

Blending both his life experiences and new research, Hardrict brought layered humanity to his character, showing how mentorship can be complicated but necessary.

“We Vibed Every Day” — Building Real Brotherhood On Set

Cory’s connection to the story is matched by the bond he formed with his castmates, describing the set atmosphere as genuine and collaborative.

“The cast was amazing. They made me feel at home,” he said. “It was free-flowing — just fun every day.”

Hardrict especially praised Miguel Angel Garcia, who plays Freddie, and Luna, played by Mariel Molino, saying their performances brought out the emotional core of the story.

“Miguel is going to be a future movie star. And Luna was amazing—just seeing their chemistry made the story feel even more real,” he added.

Even down to small touches, like embracing braids for the role, Cory said he wanted every piece of his performance to feel lived-in. He described the vibe on set as one that encouraged freedom and authenticity, making it easier for every actor to sink into their character fully.

“Your Life Is The Power Of Your Choices” — A Message That Hits Home

Beyond the street-level storytelling and emotional beats, Die Like A Man delivers a pointed reminder about the stakes of growing up without proper guidance.

“One bad decision can cost you the next 30, 40, 50 years of your life,” Cory stressed. “Teenagers often move on emotion, but the key is thinking things through, listening to advice, and surrounding yourself with positivity.”

He spoke candidly about how too often young men realize the consequences too late.

“It settles in later, but you don’t want it to settle in after you’re already locked up,” he said. “You want it to settle in now, while you’re still free to make another choice.”

Cory hopes the film can spark conversations in households that don’t shy away from the realities young people face every day. By showing both the temptations and the consequences, he believes the story might help someone pause before making a life-altering decision.

Building Hardcor Films: “It’s Bigger Than Me”

Outside of acting, Hardrict is doubling down on storytelling through his new production company, Hardcor Films, a dream nearly a decade in the making.

“I want to bring back that feel-good energy we had in the 90s,” he said. “Movies that touched our communities and created stars on a global level.”

Hardcor Films is built on the belief that authentic storytelling creates lasting impact and helps others achieve their dreams, too.

“I want to create movie stars, help new voices, and tell stories that actually mean something,” Cory said. “It’s not just about working—it’s about building legacy.”

Now, Cory is focusing on developing projects that inspire, uplift, and create new opportunities for the next generation of talent, without losing sight of purpose along the way.

Catch Cory Hardrict In Die Like A Man

Die Like A Man will have an exclusive limited theatrical run at Los Angeles’ celebrated Secret Movie Club from April 18th to April 24th. Tickets are available at www.secretmovieclub.com.

The film is releasing digitally via Gravitas Ventures on April 25th, with pre-orders available now on Apple TV.

For updates, follow @dielikeamanofficial on Instagram and TikTok.