BWHM Magic Maker: Chanel Nicole Scott Named Chief Marketing Officer Of In The Black Network

Black women aren’t just pushing culture forward; we’re building the platforms, too.

Source: Mel B. Photography

And as we celebrate International Black Women’s History Month, Atlanta’s own powerhouse entrepreneur Chanel Nicole Scott just added another historic win to her résumé.

The creator, strategist, and media mogul has officially been named Chief Marketing Officer of In The Black Network (ITBN), the new hybrid TVOD + AVOD streaming platform amplifying stories from across the global Black diaspora. The network was founded by renowned television producer, filmmaker, and entertainment industry executive James DuBose, and now, with Scott at the marketing helm, it’s clear the cultural takeover is only just beginning.

A Cultural Storyteller With a Founder’s Mindset

When it comes to shaping narratives and scaling brands, Chanel Nicole Scott is already that girl.

Source: Mel B. Photography

Before stepping into this executive role, she built an impressive empire at the intersection of entrepreneurship, digital growth, and brand development. She’s the creator of CheMinistry, the hit relationship series that aired on FOX Soul, and Relationships Matter, now streaming on ITBN.

Scott also took a multimillion-dollar tech startup to profitability within its first year — a feat that proves her business acumen hits just as hard as her creative instincts.

Her new role at ITBN comes at a transformative time, not just for media but for Black women leading in tech, wellness, and storytelling. It’s a major flex that sends a clear message: Black women aren’t just participating in culture — we’re running it.

Leading With Purpose, Healing Through Storytelling

Scott’s appointment isn’t just another corporate announcement — it’s a cultural shift in motion.

Source: Mel B. Photography

As ITBN’s new CMO, she’s bringing an emotionally intelligent approach to media, one that centers healing, representation, and the fullness of Black experiences across the diaspora.

Her leadership style is perfectly aligned with the upcoming commemorations on the calendar, including Mental Health Awareness Month, Women’s Health Month, and Small Business Month. Chanel Nicole Scott isn’t just scaling platforms — she’s redefining what success looks like when Black women are given the reins to shape storytelling with heart, strategy, and authenticity.

What’s Next for In The Black Network?

As CMO, Scott is set to spearhead ITBN’s marketing strategy just in time for major initiatives like Black Music Month in June.

She’ll be at the forefront of amplifying cultural programming, crafting brand stories that prioritize Black voices, and further establishing ITBN as a must-watch destination for global Black content.

And if her track record is any indication, Chanel Nicole Scott’s impact will be felt far beyond the marketing department.

One thing’s for sure: the future of Black media looks a lot like us — bold, brilliant, and built on purpose.