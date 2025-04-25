BWHM Magic Maker: Skánia Florestal Is The Tech Trailblazer Behind ‘HBCU MADE’ [Exclusive]

As we honor Black Women’s History Month, BOSSIP is celebrating Skánia Florestal as a certified Magic Maker in the tech space, someone who’s not only walking in purpose but also leaving a powerful legacy in the process.

The dynamo Boston native is the force behind HBCU MADE, a tech-forward platform she created to bridge the gap between HBCU alumni and students.

Skánia’s road to success wasn’t linear. During her senior year of high school, she was faced with the sudden loss of a loved one and the tragedy temporarily placed her college dreams on hold. But with resilience and the support of the Boston Urban New Foundation and its CEO, Chris Troy, Skánia pressed forward. Her determination paid off. She was accepted to several schools, but it was Virginia State University (VSU) that stepped up with substantial financial aid and a community she didn’t know she needed.

“I didn’t choose Virginia State. Virginia State chose me,” Skánia told BOSSIP.

Although she initially planned to transfer after one semester, VSU’s vibrant campus culture and sense of community inspired her to stay. Her first semester ended with a 4.0 GPA, her first ever. Skánia had found her footing and quickly leaned into her purpose, joining student organizations like The Betterment of Brothers & Sisters, Incorporated, and forming meaningful bonds that deepened her pride in being part of the HBCU legacy.

That passion for community and Black excellence followed her beyond graduation and sparked the idea for HBCU MADE.

A digital space designed to connect, empower, and celebrate HBCU alumni and students, HBCU MADE was born out of Skánia’s personal experiences navigating post-grad life. Like many HBCU grads, she struggled to maintain those strong university bonds once she entered the professional world.

“The goal of HBCU MADE is to roll out that red carpet for each other, but if we don’t know each other, then how can we do that and be that support system?” asked the woman in tech. “I just took all of those pain points from my own experience from talking to alumni and students and I just put it in this platform where we can really just share our own stories rather than having to go through the universities or wait until homecoming. When I created this I asked, how do we really break down those barriers and just really bridge these gaps.”

Rather than waiting until homecoming or relying on scattered alumni events, HBCU MADE offers an intentional platform to share stories, network, and build lasting relationships year-round.

“It’s not just a cute name,” she added. “I am HBCU MADE. We are HBCU MADE.”

More than a brand, HBCU MADE is a reflection of identity, pride, and the power of shared experiences. And with Skánia Florestal at the helm, it’s only just beginning.

As we continue to uplift Black women who are blazing new trails and reshaping narratives, BOSSIP proudly salutes Skánia for her innovation, impact, and undeniable #BlackGirlMagic.

To learn more about HBCU MADE or to join the community, visit hbcumade.app or hbcumade.io.