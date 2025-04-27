Kehlani Speaks Out After Cornell Cancels Performance Due To ‘Antisemitic’ Comments

Kehlani has reached a new level of frustration as they navigate the fallout due to their support of Palestine. The singer was scheduled to perform at Cornell University’s annual Slope Day spring festival. However, the university rescinded its invitation, citing concerns over the artist’s past expressions of “antisemitic” and “anti-Israel sentiments.”

Source: Gilbert Flores

According to the Associated Press, the decision, announced by Cornell President Michael I. Kotlikoff on Wednesday, comes after mounting pressure from within the university community. The May 7 event booked the “After Hours” singer to headline. Still, Kotlikoff stated that their upcoming appearance had “injected division and discord” into an event with inclusive intentions. The university president felt compelled to honor the “grave concerns” from students and community members who claimed to be “angry, hurt, and confused” by Kehlani’s invitation to perform.

As previously reported, Kehlani has loudly expressed support for Palestine during the war in Gaza. In a music video for their song “Next 2 U,” they appear in front of a Palestinian flag, and the video includes the phrase “long live the intifada.” The term “intifada,” meaning “uprising” or “resistance” in Arabic, is viewed by some as a call for violence against Jews. Kehlani also reportedly said “f**k Israel” and “f**k Zionism” last year.

Kehlani Makes Video Statement Addressing Cornell’s Antisemitic Claims

As a result of the performance cancellation, Kehlani took to social media to clarify their stance. Though they doubled down on their support of Palestine, they also pointed out that this does not make them antisemitic.

Seemingly frustrated, they stated,

“As I sit here and I’m working on my album, and I just so happen to be in the presence of my Jewish and Palestinian best friend, and my Jewish engineer, I am being asked and called to clarify and make a statement yet again, for the millionth time, that I am not antisemitic or anti-jew. I am anti-genocide, I am anti the actions of the Israeli government, I am anti the extermination of an entire people, I am anti the bombing of innocent children, men, women — that’s what I’m anti.”

The R&B singer also recounted their experience working with the Jewish Voices for Peace organization and their continued support of the initiative. They finish the video by saying that God has a plan for them, and support for Palestine will not end their career.

Additionally, in the caption, they wrote, “ITS BEEN OVER A YEAR. from day one it’s been clear. I know you’ve seen Cornell University cancelled my show, and now there are attempts at other cancellations on top of the cancellations i’ve already experienced over the past year. If you want to cancel me from opportunity, stand on it being because of your zionism. don’t make it anti-jew. this a played out game. all this because we want people to stop dying. i hope this helps. i’m over written statements and notes app lets be real. also my friend flex was SATIRE & SARCASmmmmm.”

Cornell President Defends Decision To Drop Kehlani

Cornell is currently grappling with heightened tensions related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The university is facing both pro-Palestinian demonstrations and accusations of allowing antisemitism to go unchecked. The Trump administration even froze over $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell while the government investigates alleged civil rights violations.

President Kotlikoff stated that he consulted with event organizers and students before making the decision to drop Kehlani. While acknowledging that any artist has the right to express their views, he emphasized that Slope Day should unite the community, not divide it. He called the decision “the right thing to do” to ensure community and safety at the event. Cornell is working to find a replacement performer.