BET+ Blessings: Mesmerizing Motor City Comedic Series ‘Diarra From Detroit’ Renewed For Season 2

Source: BET+

BET+ and BET Studios announced the renewal of Diarra From Detroit for a highly anticipated second season. Read more about the critically acclaimed series renewal inside.

The dramedy, created by and starring Diarra Kilpatrick, made a huge splash with its March 2024 premiere, earning a perfect 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and widespread praise from various outlets.

Following its breakout success, the network is eager to continue the show’s momentum.

“Diarra’s voice is bold, original, and unapologetically real—exactly the kind of storytelling that resonates deeply with our audience,” Aisha Summers Burke, Executive Vice-President and General Manager of BET Studios shared in a Paramount press release.

She added that the second season will “raise the stakes” while maintaining the sharp wit and heart that made Season 1 a standout.

Returning alongside Kilpatrick are series regulars Bryan Terrell Clark, DomiNque Perry, and Jon Chaffin, who will continue to bring their dynamic chemistry to the screen. Executive producer Kenya Barris praised Kilpatrick’s talent, saying,

“Last season proved just how wildly talented Diarra Kilpatrick is, and I, for one, can’t wait for everyone to see what her and the team have in store this time around.”

The show’s success is undeniable. Named one of the Best TV Shows of 2024 by major outlets and nominated for two Film Independent Spirit Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, and the GLAAD Media Awards, Diarra From Detroit has also been celebrated for its representation and fresh storytelling. Kilpatrick recently earned a Gracie Award for Actress in a Breakthrough Role (Drama).

Season 1 introduced viewers to a divorcing schoolteacher who refuses to believe she’s been ghosted by her Tinder date. Her dogged search for the truth pulls her into a decades-old mystery rooted in Detroit’s underworld, assembling a crew of coworkers, friends, and lovers along the way. The show’s ability to blend humor, suspense, and authentic Black storytelling made it a hit, ranking as the No. 1 new series on cable among Black viewers year-to-date.

Produced by BET Studios and Khalabo Ink Society, Diarra From Detroit will begin production on Season 2 soon, with premiere details to be announced.

Kilpatrick summed up the excitement perfectly: “We’re excited to be back and grateful for the opportunity to take viewers on another very wild, very Detroit adventure.”

Catch up with Season 1 on BET+.