'Love & Marriage Detroit' Finale Clip
‘Love & Marriage Detroit’ Finale Clip: Kristina’s Caught In The Middle Of Kolby & Chelsea’s Clash
The Love & Marriage: Detroit finale is airing tomorrow, May 3, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip featuring a face-off.
In the new episodes, which premiered April 12 on OWN, Carlos King’s power couples are back and navigating their love lives with all the twists, turns, and tire-screeching confrontations we’ve come to expect. Returning couples Russell and Kolby Harris, Brandon and Kristina Bowman Smith, Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson, Marcel and Kimberly Dobine, and Bravo and Lakeita Samuels are putting it all on the line, showing that marriage ain’t easy, especially when the streets are talking and the pressure is ON.
Love & Marriage Detroit Exclusive Clip
In an exclusive clip from the latest episode, we see Kolby and Chelsea clashing over Chelsea’s new job as Kirstina’s brand manager. Chelsea feels like Kolby is shading her new position, so she shades her right back.
“You became a social media influencer two days ago, and you’re gonna try to little dog my career?”
Then, Kristina’s brought into the mix when she’s urged to “step in” between her two friends.
“They’re having a conversation, and I don’t have to stop every conversation,” says Kristina.
“You came at me, I’m doing too much, but you never came at her for doing too much!” says Kolby.
Messy, messy, messy.
The season finale of Love & Marriage Detroit, titled “Pressure Makes Diamonds,” Airs Saturday, May 3 at 8 pm ET/PT
Also: Brandon pushes Kristina to perform even though she doesn’t think she’s ready. Bravo hosts Kristina’s performance at his new venue. LaToya calls Chelsea ghetto, and Kolby jumps in when they start to argue. Kolby accuses Kristina of not checking her friend.
