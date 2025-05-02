Kanye & Wife Bianca Censori Accuse Beverly Hills Dentist Of Getting The Rapper Addicted To Nitrous Oxide

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are threatening to sue a dentist in Beverly Hills, Calif., claiming he’s responsible for the rapper’s addiction to nitrous oxide.

The couple have sent Dr. Thomas Connelly a formal notice of intent to sue sent by their attorneys from Golden Law, accusing the dentist of malpractice. In the document, obtained by E! News, they claimed Connelly supplied Ye with large amounts of the anesthetic while he underwent cosmetic dental treatment from 2024 to 2025, leaving him to “fend for himself with a serious induced addiction.”

“You repeatedly administered or supplied nitrous oxide (‘laughing gas’) and/or other sedative substances to Ye in quantities and frequencies that had no legitimate dental or medical justification,” West and Censori’s lawyers wrote to Connelly.

They claim that the dentist “deliver[ed] large ‘surgical-size’ nitrous oxide tanks to Ye’s personal residence,” which they claim enabled the artist to “inhale nitrous oxide outside of any medical setting.” The couple’s attorneys go on to claim that Connelly also “instructed Ye on how to self-administer nitrous oxide” and continued giving him access to the gas when he started “exhibiting distressing neurological symptoms and erratic behavior” consistent with overuse.

Elsewhere in the notice, the legal team accuses Connelly of administering a substance similar to propofol to West and discharging him without “verifying his medical soundness.”

“As a result, in this instance, Ye suffered extreme mental and physical distress leading to urgent medical care,” his lawyers wrote in their letter to Connelly. “Your actions and omissions were negligent, grossly negligent, and reckless, and some may have been intentional and malicious.”

The legal team says the 47-year-old has since “sustained neurological damage and physical harm due to prolonged nitrous oxide exposure,” along with “significant psychological trauma and emotional distress.”

“As a result of your enabling, Ye developed a dependency on nitrous oxide, a condition he would not have encountered but for your misconduct,” Ye’s lawyers wrote to Connelly. “The road to recovery from this induced addiction has caused, and will continue to cause, pain, suffering, and significant disruption to his life.”

Attorneys also say Censori has been “deprived of the companionship, support, services, and marital relationship of her husband” during this time.

“Instead of enjoying a healthy married life, she was forced to witness Ye’s physical and mental distress and deterioration, and to assume the burden of caring for him under extremely distressing circumstances,” the couple’s counsel said.