‘The Chosen’ Season 5 Premiering June 15 On Prime Video Following Blockbuster Theatrical Run

Prime Video has announced that The Chosen, the groundbreaking faith-based drama chronicling the life of Jesus, will return for its highly anticipated fifth season on June 15, 2025, in the U.S.

Titled The Chosen: Last Supper, Season 5 will be released in three parts over three consecutive weeks, with episodes rolling out in clusters: two on June 15, three on June 22, and the final three on June 29.

International fans won’t have to wait long—the series will launch in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, the UK, and Latin America in July. Seasons 1 through 4 of The Chosen are already streaming on Prime Video.

Season 5 has already made waves in theaters. After premiering in U.S. cinemas on March 28 and internationally on April 11, The Chosen: Last Supper has grossed nearly $60 million at the box office. Its continued theatrical rollout in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand is expected to push that total even higher. To date, the series has earned nearly $140 million worldwide from theatrical releases across 55 countries.

The Chosen: Last Supper follows Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) through the final days leading to his crucifixion—from being welcomed as a king in Jerusalem to clashing with temple merchants, sharing a final meal with his disciples, and Judas’ infamous betrayal. The eight-episode season captures the emotional and spiritual tension of a story that has resonated across millennia.

Returning cast members include Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen debuting as Pontius Pilate.

Created by Dallas Jenkins and produced by 5&2 Studios, The Chosen has become one of the most-watched series globally, amassing over 250 million viewers. The show stands out for its intimate, character-driven storytelling and its fresh portrayal of the Gospels from the perspectives of those who knew Jesus.

Production is already underway on Season 6, which will cover the crucifixion. The final season, Season 7, will explore the resurrection. Both seasons are part of a wide-ranging deal between Amazon, MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios, which includes The Chosen in the Wild, an unscripted series featuring survivalist Bear Grylls alongside cast members from the show.

Global distribution for The Chosen and its spin-off content is handled by Lionsgate.

For more on The Chosen, including trailers and key art, visit Prime Video and join the global conversation online.