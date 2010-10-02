What’s Wrong With This Picture??? Another Example Of Why Some People Don’t Deserve To Be Parents SMH

This is just terrible. An 18-year-old mother and her 19-year-old boyfriend have been sentenced to jail time after photos surfaced of the young woman’s son duct taped to the wall.

Jayla Hamm, 18, held her 22-month-old son against a wall while her boyfriend, Corde Honea, 19, taped his wrists, legs and boy with neon green duct tape in January.

Police said the Beatrice, Neb., couple showed off the photos of the boy, dressed in a red onesie and white socks, to their friends.

In one photo, the small child’s arms are placed behind his back. In another, the boy is seen trying to reach for his sippy cup that had been taped to the wall — just out of his reach.

Police said the couple was “high after a night of partying” and taped him to the wall for entertainment. The affadavit says photos taken on Hamm’s digital camera showed the boy crying while he was taped.

Hamm was sentenced to at least 10 days in jail and two years of probation. Honea was sentenced to 36 to 60 months behind bars for intentional child abuse.

The boy has been placed in state custody.

Gage County District Court Judge Paul Korslund said he was shocked, the Beatrice Daily Sun reported.

“It’s a matter of common sense that a parent would protect her child from humiliation and abuse,” Korslund said. “And why that occurred is something we’re all asking ourselves.”