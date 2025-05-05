Ohio Father Accused Of Killing Sheriff’s Deputy Hours After Police Fatally Shot His Son

The investigation into a deadly police shooting in Cincinnati has taken a disturbing turn after authorities say the father of the teen fatally shot by officers deliberately used his car to hit and kill a sheriff’s deputy just hours later.

According to The New York Times, 38-year-old Rodney L. Hinton was charged with aggravated murder after he allegedly struck a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy who was directing traffic outside a University of Cincinnati graduation event on Friday afternoon. The incident came less than 24 hours after Hinton’s 18-year-old son, Ryan Hinton, was killed by Cincinnati police during a foot chase.

Source: SDI Productions

Police Say Friday’s Crash Is Connected to Thursday’s Fatal Pursuit

The New York Times reports that Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge confirmed there is “a connection” between the fatal crash and the police shooting involving Hinton’s son, although there’s no indication that Rodney Hinton knew the deputy he allegedly targeted.

According to the Times, Ryan Hinton was one of four people in a vehicle that had been reported stolen from northern Kentucky. When police found the car parked in a cul-de-sac Thursday night, the occupants attempted to flee. Chief Theetge stated that Ryan was holding a firearm as he ran and briefly fell during the pursuit. An officer can be heard in the bodycam footage identifying the weapon.

Ryan continued running between two dumpsters before another officer fired multiple shots, striking him. He collapsed, and officers rendered aid. Police said Ryan did not appear to fire his weapon, but a firearm was recovered at the scene. Another gun was later found inside the stolen car.

Attorney Says Father Walked Out of Police Video Viewing

The following morning, Rodney Hinton and his family viewed body-camera footage of the shooting at a meeting with the Cincinnati Police. The New York Times states that Michael Wright, an attorney representing the Hinton family in the shooting case, said that Rodney Hinton became visibly upset and walked out before the video ended. Wright noted the family left the station around 11 a.m.

Roughly two hours later, police say Rodney drove his vehicle into the deputy at approximately 1 p.m. The deputy has not yet been publicly identified.

Law Enforcement Reacts

During a press conference, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey described the slain deputy as highly respected across multiple agencies.

“He was so well-liked and so well-known, we could fill this building with the law enforcement agencies that respect him, love him,” McGuffey said.

Governor Mike DeWine also released a statement, saying he had been briefed on the investigation and was “sickened by what appears to be an intentional act of violence.”

Prosecutor Describes Mood In City As “Very Fragile”

Connie Pillich, Hamilton County’s prosecuting attorney, confirmed her office is investigating the incident.

“It appears that his father was extremely distraught and, for whatever reason, may have committed this horrible offense.”

Pillich said the city is still processing multiple officer-involved shootings. Thursday’s incident was the fourth in Hamilton County this year, and the second fatal one. The previous three were ruled justified, according to the Times.

The prosecutor’s office has since contacted local faith leaders to help encourage calm while the investigation continues. “We’re asking people to let the process work,” Pillich said.

This is a developing story.