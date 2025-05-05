Cinco De Drinko: The Ultimate Holiday Drink Roundup

Cinco de Mayo (May 5) is here, and per usual, many bars in the United States use this day to celebrate Mexican heritage, cuisine, and, of course, agave-based spirits. For this year’s roundup, Spirit.Ed is highlighing the cocktails for the Mexican holiday, including a booze-free option.

I’ll keep it level with you, Spirit.Ed readers. I almost didn’t make this roundup for various reasons. Chief among them is the fact that Americans should really learn the real history of Cinco de Mayo and realize it’s something that’s not even widely celebrated in Mexico. Further, I’ve been to Cinco de Mayo gatherings in the States over the years, replete with all kinds of stereotypes against Mexican people.

Here is what I wrote about the history of Cinco de Mayo last year:

Since the 1800s, the day has somewhat focused on celebrating the connection between Mexican and American culture. In some cities, parties, musical performances, parades, and food will be a centerpiece. A fair point of criticism of the day is people not of Mexican descent putting on outfits connected to the country’s culture, yet enforcing offensive stereotypes. Beyond Puebla, the holiday isn’t widely celebrated in Mexico.

The true root of Cinco de Mayo celebrates the victory of the Mexican military against French invaders at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza led his troops against the relatively advanced military might of the French soldiers, giving them a boost in morale. Military leaders in the United States came to the aid of Mexico, causing the French to vacate their occupation in 1867.

However, our Mexican brothers and sisters do like a good drink, and you can go out and enjoy one without wearing a dollar store sombrero or donning a mustache, so that’s what I’m concentrating on. Because I’ve been having some long weekends due to the gig, I’m going to take it easy, hence why I also included a mocktail in this roundup for those of us looking to still celebrate but without the buzz.

The roundup is centered strictly on agave-based cocktails. I am aware that there are Cinco de Mayo-inspired drinks featuring other spirits, but I wanted to keep things as close to traditional as possible. While there are margaritas in the mix, we’ve got some other agave spirit-based drinks listed, too.

Enjoy this latest Cinco de Mayo roundup, and enjoy your drinks sensibly.

1. Avocado Margarita

Source:Cazadores

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz. Agave Syrup

1 Quarter of Avocado

1 Sprig of Cilantro

1 Slice of Roasted Jalapeño

Method: Muddle avocado, cilantro and jalapeño in a mixing glass. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, then shake and serve over the rocks.

2. Casa Refresher

Source:Casamigos

Recipe:

1.5 oz. Casamigos Cristalino Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Watermelon Juice or 4-5 Fresh Watermelon Chunks (1”)

.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.25 oz. Simple Syrup

8-10 Mint Leaves

4 Dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Garnish Mint Sprig and Watermelon Chunk Through Skewer

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a tin shaker. Muddle fruit/herbs. Add ice, shake vigorously, and fine strain into a rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.

3. Cold Brew Margarita

Source:Cointreau

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

1 oz of Cold Brew Coffee

0.5 oz of Oat Milk

Directions:

Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass. Garnish with espresso beans.

4. Henny-Rita

Source: Hennessy

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Hennessy VS

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Orange Liqueur

.25 oz Agave Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake to chill. Strain into glass with ice

Optional: Use two dashes of Angostura bitters.

5. Horseshoe Carajillo

Source:Herradura

Ingredients:

1 oz Herradura Reposado

1 oz Licor 43

1.5 oz Fresh Espresso

0.5 oz Vanilla Syrup

1 dash Orange Bitters

Method: Shake all ingredients over ice. Fine strain into glass. Garnish with dehydrated orange slice and ground nutmeg or cinnamon to dust one half of the drink.

6. La Fresa

Source:Ghost Tequila

2 oz Ghost Tequila

1 oz Lime Juice

1oz Strawberry-Infused Simple Syrup

Top With Ginger Beer

Garnish: Lime Wheel

Directions: Measure and pour all ingredients in a copper mule mug filled with ice. Stir gently. Garnish with lime wheel.

7. Loba Azul

Source:Hpnotiq

Directons:

1.5 oz Hpnotiq

1 oz Lunazul Blanco

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Ayrup (10:1 Agave to Water)

5 Jalapeno Slices

Glassware: Double Rocks

Directions: In a mixing glass, muddle jalapeño with lime juice. Add the remaining ingredients. Shake until well chilled. Fill a Collins glass with ice, and double-strain the cocktail into the glass.

8. Loco Coco Cooler

Source:Loca Loka

Ingredients:

2 oz Loca Loka Blanco

3 oz Coconut Water

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

Garnish: Lime Wheel and Toasted Coconut Flakes

Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and toasted coconut flakes.

9. Mango Marg-a-go-go

Source:Zarpado

Ingredients:

2 oz Zarpado Blanco

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Mango Syrup

2 Dashes Scrappy’s Firewater Tincture

Black Sea Salt (*for rimming)

Garnish: Lime Wheel

Directions: Use a lime wedge and black sea salt to add a half salted rim to your rocks glass. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into the rocks glass with ice.

10. Margarita by Mi Campo

Source:Mi Campo

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Tequila Mi Campo Blanco​

½ oz Orange Liqueur​

½ oz Agave Nectar​

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Instructions: Measure all ingredients and combine in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and then strain over fresh ice in a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

11. Mock-a-Rita Magic

Source:HOPWTR

Ingredients:

3oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

1/2 oz Agave Syrup

1/4 oz Sweetened Ginger Juice

3 Drops Liquid Chlorophyll (optional)

Lime Hopwtr

Garnish: Lime Wheel, Mint Leaves

Method: Add all ingredients except for the Lime Hopwtr to a tin shaker with ice. Shake with ice until cold and strain into a glass over ice. Top with Lime Hopwtr, garnish with a lime wheel and mint. Enjoy!

12. Paloma Viejo

Source:mezcal union

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Mezcal Unión El Viejo

2 oz Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

3 drops Saline Solution (see below for preparation)*

1-2 dashes Firewater Tincture (optional)

Top with: 1-2 oz Fever Club Soda

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake well. Fine strain into a Collins glass with ice. Top with Fever Tree club soda water and garnish with bruleed grapefruit (brulee with brown sugar on top of a half-moon grapefruit slice)

*Saline Solution:

20 grams of salt

80 grams of water

Preparation: Measure Salt: Weigh out 20 grams of salt using a digital scale. Weigh out 80 grams of water. Combine the salt and water in the mixing container and stir until the salt is completely dissolved.

13. Passion Margarita

Source:Cincoro

RECIPE:

2 oz Cincoro Blanco

.75 oz Passion Fruit Liqueur

.5 oz Muddled Jalapeno

.5 oz Fresh Lime

.25 oz Agave

Garnish: Dehydrated Lime and Tajin Rim

Method: Combine, shake and strain over ice



14. Piña Highball

Source:Wild Common

Ingredients:

2 oz Wild Common Tequila Blanco

1.5 oz Pineapple Juice (Dole canned works best)

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Sweetener

2 oz Dashes Orange Bitters

Soda Water

Preparation: Fill highball glass with ice. Combine Tequila, pineapple juice and lime juice stir. Top with soda water.

15. Ponche Caballero

Source:Partida

Ingredients:

2 oz Partida Blanco

1.5 oz Tamarind Soda

1.5 oz Pineapple Juice

0.5 oz Agave Nectar

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Pineapple Wedge and Leaves

Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and leaves.

16. Ranch Water

Source:Cantera Negra

Ingredients:

2.5 Parts Cantera Negra Silver Tequila

1.5 Parts Fresh lime juice

Top with sparkling water

Instructions: Combine Cantera Negra Silver and fresh lime juice in a rocks glass with ice. Top with sparkling water and stir gently. Garnish with a lime wheel.