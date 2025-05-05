2025 Cinco De Mayo Drink Guide Features Margs & Palomas
Cinco De Drinko: The Ultimate Holiday Drink Roundup
Cinco de Mayo (May 5) is here, and per usual, many bars in the United States use this day to celebrate Mexican heritage, cuisine, and, of course, agave-based spirits. For this year’s roundup, Spirit.Ed is highlighing the cocktails for the Mexican holiday, including a booze-free option.
I’ll keep it level with you, Spirit.Ed readers. I almost didn’t make this roundup for various reasons. Chief among them is the fact that Americans should really learn the real history of Cinco de Mayo and realize it’s something that’s not even widely celebrated in Mexico. Further, I’ve been to Cinco de Mayo gatherings in the States over the years, replete with all kinds of stereotypes against Mexican people.
Here is what I wrote about the history of Cinco de Mayo last year:
Since the 1800s, the day has somewhat focused on celebrating the connection between Mexican and American culture. In some cities, parties, musical performances, parades, and food will be a centerpiece. A fair point of criticism of the day is people not of Mexican descent putting on outfits connected to the country’s culture, yet enforcing offensive stereotypes. Beyond Puebla, the holiday isn’t widely celebrated in Mexico.
The true root of Cinco de Mayo celebrates the victory of the Mexican military against French invaders at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza led his troops against the relatively advanced military might of the French soldiers, giving them a boost in morale. Military leaders in the United States came to the aid of Mexico, causing the French to vacate their occupation in 1867.
However, our Mexican brothers and sisters do like a good drink, and you can go out and enjoy one without wearing a dollar store sombrero or donning a mustache, so that’s what I’m concentrating on. Because I’ve been having some long weekends due to the gig, I’m going to take it easy, hence why I also included a mocktail in this roundup for those of us looking to still celebrate but without the buzz.
The roundup is centered strictly on agave-based cocktails. I am aware that there are Cinco de Mayo-inspired drinks featuring other spirits, but I wanted to keep things as close to traditional as possible. While there are margaritas in the mix, we’ve got some other agave spirit-based drinks listed, too.
Enjoy this latest Cinco de Mayo roundup, and enjoy your drinks sensibly.
1. Avocado Margarita
Source:Cazadores
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)
1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz. Agave Syrup
1 Quarter of Avocado
1 Sprig of Cilantro
1 Slice of Roasted Jalapeño
Method: Muddle avocado, cilantro and jalapeño in a mixing glass. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, then shake and serve over the rocks.
2. Casa Refresher
Source:Casamigos
Recipe:
1.5 oz. Casamigos Cristalino Tequila
1 oz. Fresh Watermelon Juice or 4-5 Fresh Watermelon Chunks (1”)
.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
.25 oz. Simple Syrup
8-10 Mint Leaves
4 Dashes Peychaud’s Bitters
Garnish Mint Sprig and Watermelon Chunk Through Skewer
Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a tin shaker. Muddle fruit/herbs. Add ice, shake vigorously, and fine strain into a rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.
3. Cold Brew Margarita
Source:Cointreau
Ingredients:
1 oz Cointreau
2 oz Tequila
1 oz of Cold Brew Coffee
0.5 oz of Oat Milk
Directions:
Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass. Garnish with espresso beans.
4. Henny-Rita
Source: Hennessy
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hennessy VS
0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 oz Orange Liqueur
.25 oz Agave Syrup
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake to chill. Strain into glass with ice
Optional: Use two dashes of Angostura bitters.
5. Horseshoe Carajillo
Source:Herradura
Ingredients:
1 oz Herradura Reposado
1 oz Licor 43
1.5 oz Fresh Espresso
0.5 oz Vanilla Syrup
1 dash Orange Bitters
Method: Shake all ingredients over ice. Fine strain into glass. Garnish with dehydrated orange slice and ground nutmeg or cinnamon to dust one half of the drink.
6. La Fresa
Source:Ghost Tequila
2 oz Ghost Tequila
1 oz Lime Juice
1oz Strawberry-Infused Simple Syrup
Top With Ginger Beer
Garnish: Lime Wheel
Directions: Measure and pour all ingredients in a copper mule mug filled with ice. Stir gently. Garnish with lime wheel.
7. Loba Azul
Source:Hpnotiq
Directons:
1.5 oz Hpnotiq
1 oz Lunazul Blanco
0.5 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Agave Ayrup (10:1 Agave to Water)
5 Jalapeno Slices
Glassware: Double Rocks
Directions: In a mixing glass, muddle jalapeño with lime juice. Add the remaining ingredients. Shake until well chilled. Fill a Collins glass with ice, and double-strain the cocktail into the glass.
8. Loco Coco Cooler
Source:Loca Loka
Ingredients:
2 oz Loca Loka Blanco
3 oz Coconut Water
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
Garnish: Lime Wheel and Toasted Coconut Flakes
Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and toasted coconut flakes.
9. Mango Marg-a-go-go
Source:Zarpado
Ingredients:
2 oz Zarpado Blanco
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 oz Mango Syrup
2 Dashes Scrappy’s Firewater Tincture
Black Sea Salt (*for rimming)
Garnish: Lime Wheel
Directions: Use a lime wedge and black sea salt to add a half salted rim to your rocks glass. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into the rocks glass with ice.
10. Margarita by Mi Campo
Source:Mi Campo
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz Tequila Mi Campo Blanco
½ oz Orange Liqueur
½ oz Agave Nectar
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Instructions: Measure all ingredients and combine in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and then strain over fresh ice in a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.
11. Mock-a-Rita Magic
Source:HOPWTR
Ingredients:
3oz Fresh Pineapple Juice
1/2 oz Agave Syrup
1/4 oz Sweetened Ginger Juice
3 Drops Liquid Chlorophyll (optional)
Lime Hopwtr
Garnish: Lime Wheel, Mint Leaves
Method: Add all ingredients except for the Lime Hopwtr to a tin shaker with ice. Shake with ice until cold and strain into a glass over ice. Top with Lime Hopwtr, garnish with a lime wheel and mint. Enjoy!
12. Paloma Viejo
Source:mezcal union
Ingredients:
1.25 oz Mezcal Unión El Viejo
2 oz Grapefruit Juice
.5 oz Lime Juice
.5 oz Simple Syrup
3 drops Saline Solution (see below for preparation)*
1-2 dashes Firewater Tincture (optional)
Top with: 1-2 oz Fever Club Soda
Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake well. Fine strain into a Collins glass with ice. Top with Fever Tree club soda water and garnish with bruleed grapefruit (brulee with brown sugar on top of a half-moon grapefruit slice)
*Saline Solution:
20 grams of salt
80 grams of water
Preparation: Measure Salt: Weigh out 20 grams of salt using a digital scale. Weigh out 80 grams of water. Combine the salt and water in the mixing container and stir until the salt is completely dissolved.
13. Passion Margarita
Source:Cincoro
RECIPE:
2 oz Cincoro Blanco
.75 oz Passion Fruit Liqueur
.5 oz Muddled Jalapeno
.5 oz Fresh Lime
.25 oz Agave
Garnish: Dehydrated Lime and Tajin Rim
Method: Combine, shake and strain over ice
14. Piña Highball
Source:Wild Common
Ingredients:
2 oz Wild Common Tequila Blanco
1.5 oz Pineapple Juice (Dole canned works best)
0.5 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Agave Sweetener
2 oz Dashes Orange Bitters
Soda Water
Preparation: Fill highball glass with ice. Combine Tequila, pineapple juice and lime juice stir. Top with soda water.
15. Ponche Caballero
Source:Partida
Ingredients:
2 oz Partida Blanco
1.5 oz Tamarind Soda
1.5 oz Pineapple Juice
0.5 oz Agave Nectar
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Garnish: Pineapple Wedge and Leaves
Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and leaves.
16. Ranch Water
Source:Cantera Negra
Ingredients:
2.5 Parts Cantera Negra Silver Tequila
1.5 Parts Fresh lime juice
Top with sparkling water
Instructions: Combine Cantera Negra Silver and fresh lime juice in a rocks glass with ice. Top with sparkling water and stir gently. Garnish with a lime wheel.
