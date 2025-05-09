OMG Girlz Talk Still Show Stoppin’, Their ‘Make A Scene’ Comeback & Balancing Womanhood With Sisterhood [Exclusive]

The girls who dazzled with glitter, neon streaks, and colorful expression are officially back, and they didn’t come to play—they came to make a scene.

Source: Prince Williams

The OMG Girlz—Zonnique “Star” Pullins, Bahja “Beauty” Rodriguez, and Breaunna “Baby Doll” Womack—are stepping into a new era with bold choreography, grown-woman energy, and a brand-new single that’s already surpassed 500K views.

After weathering a years-long lawsuit over their likeness being copied by toy company MGA (which they ultimately won MASSIVELY), the trio is reintroducing themselves with confidence and clarity—and the timing couldn’t be better.

“We always talked about coming back together,” Bahja shared. “But during the lawsuit, we realized we were already united on the same front. It just made sense.”

The group dropped their track “Motion,” then followed it with their latest single, “Make a Scene.”

Directed by their longtime mentor, Zonnique’s mom, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, the visual is all metallic glamour and unapologetic energy.

The ladies let us know that this track was a song straight from the group chat.

“We were literally just talking about these men!” Zonnique laughed. “We were like, nah—we need to make a scene. That’s how it started.”

Despite a tight turnaround, the team made it happen with determination—and a quick costume switch.

“We only had two days of rehearsals,” Breaunna revealed. “Of course, we were practicing at home too, but that’s all we had together. And it still hit.”

The iconic silver dresses? A last-minute Tiny save.

“She found them the same day because the others didn’t come in on time,” Breaunna shared.

The power of professionals!

More Mature, Still OMG

The OMG sound is evolving, but their core is still intact.

“We’ve always played with different sounds,” Bahja explained. “This project is more R&B-influenced and grown. We’re women now, and it shows.”

Zonnique, now a mom, spoke candidly about adjusting to her new rhythm.

“Before I had a kid, it was easier to balance,” she admitted. “Now I’m still figuring it out—but we’ve always handled a lot. It’s just a new layer.”

For Breaunna, discipline is everything.

“Workouts in the morning are key,” she said. “Having studio time set throughout the week keeps everything else in order. Consistency is the most important thing.”

For a fandom that grew up watching these ladies, their stories in their music is still such a relevant voice for todays youth and young adults.

Legacy, Sisterhood, and the Y2K Resurgence

As fashion and music trends from the early 2010s make a major comeback, the OMG Girlz are embracing a new wave of fans discovering their catalog for the first time.

“We bring back memories for so many people,” Bahja said. “And those who didn’t get to go to a Scream Tour before? They got grown-up money now.”

Despite their solo pursuits—Zonnique in TV, Bahja with music, and Breaunna with dance—the bond remains tight.

“We’ve never been in competition,” Bahja emphasized. “We support each other’s endeavors and show up. Period.”

Each lady nodded in agreement and its clear that the bond never left and they are excited for this new era.

Before wrapping, I asked each member to sum up this chapter of OMG in one word:

Bahja: Iconic

Zonnique: Colorful

Breaunna: Champion

And honestly? All three apply.