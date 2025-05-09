Rize Up Bakery: Chef Jernard Gets A Rise Out Of THIS Black-Owned San Francisco Sourdough Spot [Exclusive]

On this week’s stop of TV One’s Savor The City, Chef Jernard Wells heads to the Bay Area to meet Azikiwee Anderson, the founder and executive chef behind San Francisco’s Rize Up Bakery. But this isn’t just another foodie feature; this episode is a lesson in flavor, fermentation, and forging your own path as a Black creative in a space not built with you in mind.

Rize Up Bakery isn’t your typical neighborhood bakeshop. It was born during the social unrest of 2020 as a form of healing, protest, and purpose. What started as a home-based sourdough project during the pandemic quickly rose—pun intended—into one of the most talked-about micro-bakeries on the West Coast.

Anderson, a self-taught baker, flipped a backyard oven hustle into a full-scale operation built around organic, naturally leavened sourdough. He’s not just baking bread, he’s reshaping the conversation around food, wellness, and representation.

The Truth About Sourdough

While some folks think “sourdough” just means tangy toast at brunch, Chef Jernard learns it’s so much more than a flavor; it’s a technique rooted in time, health, and patience.

“Most people, the way that they speed up production is they use commercial yeast,” Anderson explains. “That was an industrialized way to make bread.”

He breaks it down like a true educator, sharing how the shortcuts of mass production led to bread losing its nutritional value over time.

“That became synonymous with what people thought bread was. But before that, it was all done naturally—naturally leavened, right? And that’s sourdough-based.”

The process is scientific, sure, but it’s also deeply intentional.

“You use a mixture of natural occurring yeast and bacteria, and they make a colony. They feed off the simple sugars in flour and off-gas. That’s where the CO₂ comes from to get the lift. That’s what the natural rise comes from.”

And the result? Bread that’s easier on your body and better for your overall health.

“They pre-digest everything…it doesn’t spike your glycemic level because they eat a lot of the simple sugars, which makes it healthier and more beneficial for you.”

Anderson clears up the biggest misconception in one line:

“Sourdough is not a taste—it’s a technique.”

At Rize Up Bakery, every loaf is crafted with care, consciousness, and culture. It’s not just about carbs, it’s about community. From naturally leavened ingredients to bold flavors that reflect global influence, Anderson is carving out a lane that’s equal parts culinary innovation and personal expression.

Chef Jernard leaves the visit not only full, but full of knowledge. At Rize Up, food is a form of resistance, and bread is the bond between story and survival.

About Chef Jenard’s Savor The City

Get ready to embark on a flavorful adventure with Savor The City, the exciting new lifestyle series hosted by celebrity chef Jernard Wells!

Inspired by the historic Green Book, this show is your passport to exploring the rich tapestry of Black culture across America and beyond.



Join Chef Jernard on TV One as he breaks bread with special guests, uncovers hidden gems, and indulges in everything from street eats to five-star feasts at top Black-owned restaurants.



Each episode offers a VIP experience through vibrant cities, spotlighting the people, places, and plates that make each stop unforgettable. From soulful stories to mouth-watering meals, Savor The City invites you to discover culture, community, and cuisine, one bite at a time. #SavorTheCity



Catch the full episodes of Savor The City every Thursday at 7:30 PM EST on TV One and streaming on TV One Digital. Serving up flavor—Same time, same plate.