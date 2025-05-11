Events

Altrichia Wilcox Hosts Third Annual B.R.E.A.K Away Celebration

Pure Positivity: Non-Profit Founder Altrichia Wilcox Hosts Third Annual B.R.E.A.K Away Celebration Honoring Stereotype-Shattering Moms

Published on May 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

They counted her out, but Altrichia Wilcox counted herself in, and this Florida-based non-profit founder recently spread some pure positivity for barrier-breaking young moms.

Altricia Wilcox
Source: Blue Summer Media

Ahead of Mother’s Day, the entrepreneur, fashion designer, and founder of Mentoring Agency for Maternal Adolescents, Inc. (MAMA Inc.) hosted her third annual B.R.E.A.K Away Celebration.

Mama Inc
Source: Blue Summer Media


The transformative experience honored 11 phenomenal teen and college-aged mothers who shattered stereotypes and rewrote the narrative of being a young mom.

Held at Ocean Prime Tampa, the event included affirmations, massages, makeup, and meditation as the women were celebrated for surviving and thriving.

Among the honorees were Dr. Shaila Perez, a thriving audiologist, Briana Pompilus, Director of Human Resources; and Sharonda L. Britton, a global marketing strategist and CEO of The L Brand.

“These women are the blueprint,” Wilcox said in a statement shared with BOSSIP. “We live in a world where being a teen mom comes with a heavy stigma. I’m living proof you can birth a child and still birth your destiny.”

Mama Inc
Source: Blue Summer Media

Wilcox knows the struggle firsthand. She became a mother in her teens and rose from small-town whispers to national recognition, with appearances on “The Steve Harvey Show,” “The REAL,” Cosmopolitan, and even the White House. Today, she channels that journey into MAMA Inc., the nonprofit she founded to mentor and elevate young mothers, providing them with personal, professional, and financial empowerment.

3rd Annual B.R.E.A.K Away Celebration
Source: Blue Summer Media

The itinerary was a curated blend of wellness and celebration. After a morning of sound bath meditation and affirming “Herstory Momversations,” attendees were treated to beauty services before heading to Ocean Prime in style via sprinter van for an elegant dinner and photoshoot, a symbolic crowning moment for women who are rewriting their futures on their own terms.

3rd Annual B.R.E.A.K Away Celebration
Source: Blue Summer Media
3rd Annual B.R.E.A.K Away Celebration
Source: Blue Summer Media

This year’s B.R.E.A.K Away, which stands for Beautify, Reset, Embrace, Affirm, Kickback, couldn’t have come at a more crucial time. As abortion rights continue to be rolled back across the country, teen pregnancy is no longer just a cautionary tale — it’s a lived reality for more young women. That’s why Wilcox’s work resonates more than ever.

“Teen moms aren’t statistics,” said Wilcox. “They’re visionaries, leaders, CEOs. This event reminds them of that truth and gives them the space to heal, shine, and strategize for their next big move.”

3rd Annual B.R.E.A.K Away Celebration
Source: Blue Summer Media

From NFL executives to healthcare professionals, these mothers prove that ambition and motherhood are not mutually exclusive and are a powerful combination.

Or, as Wilcox puts it:

“We aren’t victims. We’re visionaries.”

3rd Annual B.R.E.A.K Away Celebration
Source: Blue Summer Media
SEE ALSO

Related Tags

For Your Viewing Pleasure News

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close