Pure Positivity: Non-Profit Founder Altrichia Wilcox Hosts Third Annual B.R.E.A.K Away Celebration Honoring Stereotype-Shattering Moms

They counted her out, but Altrichia Wilcox counted herself in, and this Florida-based non-profit founder recently spread some pure positivity for barrier-breaking young moms.

Source: Blue Summer Media

Ahead of Mother’s Day, the entrepreneur, fashion designer, and founder of Mentoring Agency for Maternal Adolescents, Inc. (MAMA Inc.) hosted her third annual B.R.E.A.K Away Celebration.

The transformative experience honored 11 phenomenal teen and college-aged mothers who shattered stereotypes and rewrote the narrative of being a young mom.

Held at Ocean Prime Tampa, the event included affirmations, massages, makeup, and meditation as the women were celebrated for surviving and thriving.

Among the honorees were Dr. Shaila Perez, a thriving audiologist, Briana Pompilus, Director of Human Resources; and Sharonda L. Britton, a global marketing strategist and CEO of The L Brand.

“These women are the blueprint,” Wilcox said in a statement shared with BOSSIP. “We live in a world where being a teen mom comes with a heavy stigma. I’m living proof you can birth a child and still birth your destiny.”

Wilcox knows the struggle firsthand. She became a mother in her teens and rose from small-town whispers to national recognition, with appearances on “The Steve Harvey Show,” “The REAL,” Cosmopolitan, and even the White House. Today, she channels that journey into MAMA Inc., the nonprofit she founded to mentor and elevate young mothers, providing them with personal, professional, and financial empowerment.

The itinerary was a curated blend of wellness and celebration. After a morning of sound bath meditation and affirming “Herstory Momversations,” attendees were treated to beauty services before heading to Ocean Prime in style via sprinter van for an elegant dinner and photoshoot, a symbolic crowning moment for women who are rewriting their futures on their own terms.

This year’s B.R.E.A.K Away, which stands for Beautify, Reset, Embrace, Affirm, Kickback, couldn’t have come at a more crucial time. As abortion rights continue to be rolled back across the country, teen pregnancy is no longer just a cautionary tale — it’s a lived reality for more young women. That’s why Wilcox’s work resonates more than ever.

“Teen moms aren’t statistics,” said Wilcox. “They’re visionaries, leaders, CEOs. This event reminds them of that truth and gives them the space to heal, shine, and strategize for their next big move.”

From NFL executives to healthcare professionals, these mothers prove that ambition and motherhood are not mutually exclusive and are a powerful combination.

Or, as Wilcox puts it:

“We aren’t victims. We’re visionaries.”

