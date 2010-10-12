Soulja Boy Before The Blow, Hoes And Twitter Beefs
- By Bossip Staff
Back in the day when Soulja Boy was just a baby baller, way before we watched him become a teenage millionaire, Soulja Boy was just a little kid making his parents mad with rap and tattoos.
Photographer Hannibal Matthews captured these shots of a young, stupid face-tattoo free Deandre Way. This throwback shoot dates back to 2008. Back when Soulja Boy was using the internet to make himself a bonafide super star from his daddy’s den, as opposed to using the web to beef with rappers and sluts on twitter. Enjoy.
