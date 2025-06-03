Events

Stars Attend Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Topgolf Event

Celebs Swarm The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation’s Topgolf Tournament For A Night Of Camaraderie, Charity & Culture

Published on June 2, 2025

Steve Harvey Foundation
Source: Larry Cooper

Atlanta stayed outside on a school night as celebrities, athletes, and changemakers supported the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation while blending community, culture, and a shared commitment to uplift the next generation.

The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Presents: Celebrity Topgolf
Source: Prince Williams

From Grammy-nominated artists to NFL pros and emerging actors, the city’s most recognizable faces pulled up to “Celebrity Topgolf: An Evening of Impact, hosted at Topgolf Midtown. The fundraiser, benefiting youth initiatives under the foundation, quickly became less about formality and more about fellowship.

While the foundation’s name was on the banner, the real spotlight shone on the stars who showed up, showed out, and reminded the crowd that Atlanta doesn’t just entertain, it empowers.

Stars, Swings & Southern Energy

The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Presents: Celebrity Topgolf
Source: Prince Williams

The bays were filled with a vibrant mix of athletes, entertainers, and media personalities including T.I., David Banner, Roscoe Dash, Pastor Troy, Brownstone, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Tyrell Adams, Josh Powell, Ty McGill, Chubb Rock, Landstrip Chip, Casey Hayward, Tim Jennings, and Ambassador Chanita Foster.

The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Presents: Celebrity Topgolf
Source: Prince Williams

The city’s own Mayor Andre Dickens also made a brief appearance, dapping up guests and showing support for initiatives that pour into Atlanta’s next generation.

The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Presents: Celebrity Topgolf
Source: Prince Williams

The atmosphere wasn’t just lively—it was intentionally curated with experiential moments that reflected modern youth culture and innovation. Decorative signage adorned the walkways from ATL Plus Magazine, creating an upscale ambiance. Tunes from Majic 107./97.5 and DJ Castronovaa had folks on the dance floor. A silent auction took place throughout the evening, offering sports memorabilia provided by A-Town Authentics, with proceeds supporting nationwide youth mentorship and leadership programs.

The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Presents: Celebrity Topgolf
Source: Prince Williams

The venue also featured cutting-edge activations designed to spark curiosity: attendees got up close with robot dogs, part of a tech-forward initiative showcasing the kind of innovative learning tools the kids involved in these programs are being introduced to. Nearby, a photo booth activation using AI allowed guests to pose for a picture and receive a custom baseball card with their image and fun stats—fusing nostalgia and next-gen tech in one interactive moment.

OMB Peezy Talks Purpose and Patience

Rapper OMB Peezy was on hand and told BOSSIP that giving back to kids is always a priority.

Steve Harvey Foundation
Source: Larry Cooper

“Anything helping the kids, you know, because the kids are the future. I know it may sound cliché, but the kids really are the future. Anything for the kids—I’m for it,” he said.

When asked what he’d tell youth trying to figure life out, Peezy kept it authentic.

“Just be patient…If you need somebody to look up to, read some books. The books gon’ teach you sh*t a human would be scared to tell you or keep to themselves. The right books gon’ get you there—you’ll be aight.”

Roscoe Dash Reflects on Staying True to Yourself

Roscoe Dash, one of Atlanta’s early 2010s hitmakers, showed love to BOSSIP for supporting his career during early Twitter days and leaned into the night’s theme of growth and giving.

The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Presents: Celebrity Topgolf
Source: Prince Williams

“I’m big on camaraderie, fellowship, meeting of the minds—intellectual stuff. I’m all for that,” he said. “So anything that gives back or practices reciprocity, I’m here for it.”

His advice to today’s youth? Don’t blend in.

“Don’t be afraid to be different and go against the grain…Most of the time, the people following what everybody else is doing are doing just that—following. The more shots you get up, the more left-hand layups you take in life, the better off you’ll be.”

Atlanta Moves with Heart

Despite the glitz and VIP bays, the evening’s heartbeat was clear: pour into the future, celebrate the culture, and have a damn good time while doing it.

The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Presents: Celebrity Topgolf
Source: Prince Williams

From former NFL players like Karon Riley, Tyson Jackson, and Mike Davis, to familiar media voices like Shirley Strawberry, Jazzy McBee, and Kier Spates, the guest list was a who’s who of ATL pride.

The real flex? Being in a room full of Black excellence, working, not just playing, for impact.

The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Presents: Celebrity Topgolf
Source: Prince Williams
