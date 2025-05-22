Rickey Smiley Premieres ‘Foolish’ At ATL Screening, Old School & New Wave Stars Celebrate Comedy Special [Exclusive]

Rickey Smiley is reclaiming the spotlight and reminding a multigenerational audience exactly why he’s one of the greats.

Bounce and Hulu hosted an exclusive screening for Smiley’s new stand-up comedy special, Foolish, in Atlanta, where media and guests gathered to witness his long-anticipated return to the stage.

BOSSIP‘s Lauryn Bass talked exclusively with celebrities who walked the carpet, celebrating the launch of Smiley’s first stand-up special in over a decade, which is set to premiere May 30.

Although Smiley is best known today as the voice behind The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the veteran entertainer made it clear that stand-up has always been his foundation.

“I feel good today. I’m really excited. I’m nervous…I got butterflies in my stomach,” he told BOSSIP on the carpet.

Smiley went on to describe the months of preparation that went into shaping Foolish—from material testing to tour dates.

“I had been on the road for months, months and months and months working on material, doing the comedy clubs, doing the three shows…all the stuff to make it happen and here we are!”

Smiley also acknowledged that while long-time fans know him for his characters and stage presence, the new generation might not be as familiar with that side of him.

“Sometimes you get to doing radio so much and doing radio so long, like people really forget that you a performer…when that new generation came in, you had to kind of show them that, hey—ain’t no chump on stage.”

He gave credit where it was due when reflecting on how the special came together behind the scenes.

“It was a lot of work that went into it. Months and months, hours and hours, long nights on stage, working out the material and working out the kinks and making sure it hit.” Smiley recollected. “My management did a good job negotiating…so real big shout out to them. It’s an exciting time.”

You know it’s deep when you get to celebrate the accomplishment of a man who had you up early in the morning on the way to work or school, cracking up to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

“We Just Gonna Laugh Some More,” Says Da Brat About Her Day One

Rickey’s longtime co-host and close collaborator, Da Brat, showed up with big energy and bigger love.

“I feel great. I’m happy to be here for my big brother, Rickey Smiley. I work with him every day. He’s a great dude. He does everything for everybody. I’m happy to see this coming to fruition for him,” she told BOSSIP.

Her expectations for the evening matched the legacy of their shared history.

“We laugh every morning, and I get to work with him every single day, so we just gonna laugh some more.”

Of course, Brat’s fashion had to be mentioned. She kept it true to her Atlanta roots with some of her favorite hometown staples.

“The Ice Cream pants, the Dickies shirt, this little stone shirt under is from Pure—my favorite store in Atlanta.”

In addition to the screening, Brat shared her excitement about reentering the music space.

“It’s called ‘Have You to Myself’ featuring Jessica Betts. Our wives [Niecy Nash and Judy Harris-Dupart] are going to be in the video. We had a great time filming it. I hadn’t put out music in a really long time, so I’m excited about that.”

From YouTube To TikTok: Black Comedy’s Digital Evolution Shows Up

While Smiley’s Foolish honors his stand-up roots, the guest list proved just how far Black comedy has evolved, especially with digital creators who helped shape and shift the culture online.

Tre Melvin, a pioneer from YouTube’s golden era of Black sketch comedy, described the night as a celebration of shared space and community.

“I’m just excited to be around my community. This is my first time since I’ve been in Atlanta after being in L.A. for ten years, being in this environment here that I’ve become used to in Los Angeles. So I’m excited to be around Black people in this space…not with people that don’t look like us.”

He also reflected on how the industry’s values are changing.

“We are moving into an era where community comes first. It’s less about celebrity, fans and followers—and more about stepping out and doing what you love. The rest follows.”

TikTok and Instagram Reels are taking over, so it’s only right that social media influencers like Joseph Fogg came out to be in the room with an icon like Rickey Smiley, who walked so they could run.

Adding to the current wave of social media stars making people laugh daily through short-form video content, Joseph Fogg attended the screening representing the new school.

Known for his viral dance moves and online presence, Fogg came through in a look by Just Trappin’ South and spoke on how consistency helped him stand out.

“You gotta stay down with what you’re doing. You gotta believe in what you’re doing. Nobody else is gonna believe in you if you don’t. That’s when you start to see your blossom bloom.”

A Night Of Celebration & Community

Following the screening, attendees were invited to a lively Q&A hosted by Rickey Smiley Morning Show personality Gary Wit Da Tea, who brought his signature humor to the stage as he moderated conversation around the making of Foolish and Smiley’s comedic legacy.

The night didn’t end there.

Just steps across from the Regal, invited guests made their way to Hobnob at Atlantic Station, where an afterparty gave media, influencers, and stars alike the chance to let loose, toast to Rickey, and dance the night away. With good food, high energy, and plenty of love in the room, the celebration reflected everything Foolish represents—joy, legacy, and laughter across generations.

You could feel the cultural timeline in that theater—from church skits and morning radio to meme-makers and micro-influencers. Everybody in the room played a part.

Rickey Smiley’s Foolish premieres May 30 on Hulu.