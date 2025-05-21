Tina Knowles Finally Responds To Viral Clip of Her ‘Scolding’ Rumi Carter On Stage: ‘Grandmas Don’t Play!’

Tina Knowles is setting the record straight on what really happened during a now-viral moment with her granddaughter, Rumi Carter.

During one of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour stops at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the star brought her mother, Tina, onstage alongside her daughters, Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7. A video from their moment onstage together seems to show Knowles scolding her granddaughter, but in a recent interview with Gayle King, Tina insists that’s not what happened at all.

“People have written all kinds of narratives about it,” Beyoncé’s mother told King about the video during a recent stop on her Matriarch book tour, according to Entertainment Weekly. When King replied that the moment was “very funny,” Knowles admitted, “It was real. It’s real life, you know. Grandmas don’t play.”

“No, it really wasn’t that,” she continued. “It was just that she was reaching for the mic because she wanted to say something, and I realized that, and she was pulling, and I was like, ‘Oh God, that’s all that needs to happen is the mic hits her in the face.”

Knowles also told King that the moment with her daughter and granddaughters on stage was a unique experience for her, because she’s usually watching from behind the scenes.

“I got to be on there with [Beyoncé] and Blue and Rumi, and that made it so special,” she explained. “It was from a different perspective—I’m usually behind the stage—but it was actually fun. It was exciting.”

Tina also told King that she once asked Rumi how she feels being on stage with thousands of people waving and clapping back at her.

In an interview with Extra before her in-conversation with Gayle King, Knowles also opened up about seeing her grandchildren become a part of the family’s legacy, including Blue Ivy, who is dancing onstage during every stop of the Cowboy Carter tour.

“Well, it’s the best, because at the end of the day, the most important bonus of that is I just see the confidence just growing every day,” she said. “Blue is tall, she’s like 5’9”, and she’s 13 years old…and I would always say, ‘Stand tall because your grandma always wanted to be tall.’ And she would still kind of slump a little bit, and now we got the model pose and she is strutting and she is confident and that’s the most important thing to me.”

While she is clearly proud of Blue, Tina went on to say, “My wish for her is that I wish that she would do something else. I hope that she doesn’t go into entertainment.”

“I think it’s a huge sacrifice,” she explained. “It’s a huge sacrifice on your life. But if she chooses to do it, I’m going be right up front screaming and cheering. But hopefully she’ll choose something else, but what I do know? And that’s why her mom let her do it, is because she got her confidence there. And it’s beautiful to see.”