Jesus Take the Wheel

Injustice is still happening on a daily basis:

The U.S. Supreme Court granted a last-minute reprieve to a Georgia man fewer than two hours before he was to be executed for the 1989 slaying of an off-duty police officer. Davis has long said he didn’t kill Mark MacPhail, a Savannah, Georgia, police officer, and the U.S. Supreme Court was the last option for Davis to have his execution postponed. It was scheduled to move forward at 7 p.m. ET. Seven of the nine witnesses who initially testified that Davis was the killer have recanted. There was no physical evidence presented at his trial, and no weapon was found. But Davis’ petitions for a new trial have been denied.

We have got to find a way to put a stop to the injustice. This story is absolutely ridiculous. If 7 out of the 9 witnessed have recanted their stories, then exactly what is this man still doing in jail? We would love to be objective here, but as we all know; we have to call a spade a spade. And damn it, the deuce never beats the Big Joker.

Source