‘The Chi’ Season 7 Exclusive Clip: Lynae Learns That Dom’s Moving In

A new episode of The Chi streams this Friday, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of an awkward moment when a little sister finds out her big brother is moving his girlfriend in.

Source: Chris Lowe

In the scene below, Lynae (Zaria Imani Primer) discovers that her brother Jamal (Vic Mensa) has invited Dom (La La Anthony) to move into their home.

Lynae is shocked to see Dom (and all her belongings) in the house and she meets her brother’s new lady face to face.

“Oh, you must be Jamal’s little sister?” says Dom. “I have a name,” says Lynae.

Jamal then comes home and it’s clear he’s in the dog house with both ladies.

“We need to talk,” says Lynae. “Yeah, we do too,” says Dom.

Take an exclusive look below.

About The Chi Season 7

In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties, and fierce new rivalries; all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.

This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner, Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner, Karrueche Tran, in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner, Lena Waithe, and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner, Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.

The all-new episode of The CHI streams at midnight on Paramount + with Showtime.