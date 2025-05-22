Television

'The Chi' Season 7 Exclusive Clip: Lynae Meets Dom

‘The Chi’ Season 7 Exclusive Clip: Lynae Learns That Dom’s Moving In

Published on May 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A new episode of The Chi streams this Friday, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of an awkward moment when a little sister finds out her big brother is moving his girlfriend in.

The Chi
Source: Chris Lowe

In the scene below, Lynae (Zaria Imani Primer) discovers that her brother Jamal (Vic Mensa) has invited Dom (La La Anthony) to move into their home.

Lynae is shocked to see Dom (and all her belongings) in the house and she meets her brother’s new lady face to face.

“Oh, you must be Jamal’s little sister?” says Dom.

“I have a name,” says Lynae.

Jamal then comes home and it’s clear he’s in the dog house with both ladies.

“We need to talk,” says Lynae.

“Yeah, we do too,” says Dom.

Take an exclusive look below.

About The Chi Season 7

In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties, and fierce new rivalries; all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.

The Chi

This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner, Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner, Karrueche Tran, in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner, Lena Waithe, and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner, Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.

The all-new episode of The CHI streams at midnight on Paramount + with Showtime.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

For Your Viewing Pleasure News

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close