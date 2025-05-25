Grammy-Nominated Artist Durand Bernarr Brings Out Ari Lenox & More At ATL Stop Of ‘You Gon Grow, Too’ Tour

Grammy-nominated artist Durand Bernarr took the stage at Atlanta’s Tabernacle with the kind of presence that refuses to go unnoticed. As part of his You Gon Grow, Too Tour, the singer-songwriter brought his latest album BLOOM to life in front of a packed room of fans, delivering a set filled with vocal power, emotional transparency, and undeniable showmanship.

Source: Terence Rushin

Gene Noble Warms the Stage with Soul and Storytelling

Before Durand’s entrance, R&B artist Gene Noble set the tone with a vulnerable, vocally rich performance that reflected on betrayal, soul ties, and emotional rebounds.

Source: Lauryn Bass

The former background vocalist leaned into storytelling, offering songs from a new project centered around the aftermath of infidelity.

“He’s back in the streets this time,” Noble declared in one track, prompting audible reactions from the audience.

Before wrapping his set at 9 p.m., Noble shared his gratitude for opening for a friend like Durand and hinted that this wasn’t his first time performing at the Tabernacle—but it was the first time the spotlight was solely his.

A Theatrical Entry, A Vocal Statement

At 9:09 p.m., “Welcome to Atlanta” roared through the speakers as a signal. With that, Durand Bernarr entered—robes, flair, and all—establishing that this would be no traditional R&B performance.

“When you address me, you gotta say Grammy-nominated,” he told the crowd early on, immediately setting the tone.

Source: Terence Rushin

With a voice that soars across registers and a presence trained in both church and stagecraft, Durand blended soulful vocals with choreography, crowd interaction, and multimedia moments that pulled from his digital roots. Archival footage from his early YouTube days flashed on the screen, including clips that were later featured on The Terrell Show, a nod to his longtime collaborator and best friend, Terrell Grice.

Source: Lauryn Bass

The night unfolded like a variety show—part concert, part monologue, part dance break. At times, Bernarr tapped into gospel-adjacent nostalgia, remixing familiar choir tunes with unexpected (and undeniably bold) lyrics. These interludes drew loud laughter and recognition from the audience, showcasing just how deeply ingrained he is within his fanbase’s cultural memory. While not all elements will resonate with every listener, his unapologetic creative direction proves he is, first and foremost, a performer who isn’t afraid to take risks.

Source: Lauryn Bass

The house music break, surprise appearance by Justin Ross, and a voguing segment complete with death drops turned the Tabernacle into a ballroom-meets-Broadway hybrid. And with each outfit change—ending with a pink floral-embellished look and white flower in hand—Durand underscored the symbolism behind his latest project.

Beyond the pageantry, there were poignant moments.

“You don’t water fake flowers—you dust them,” he quipped, before launching into “No Business.”

Source: Lauryn Bass

He later reminded the audience of more affirmations to take heed of.

“The trauma is not your fault, but the healing is your responsibility,” a message that drew approving snaps and cheers.

Ari Lennox also made a surprise appearance to roaring applause.

Source: Lauryn Bass

From there, Durand slowed things down, speaking directly to the album’s themes of clarity, community, and emotional maturity before closing the show with “Generous.”

Durand Bernarr is not an artist easily boxed in. He’s theatrical, fearless, and deeply musical. For fans of progressive R&B, bold self-expression, and layered vocals, this show was a celebration of creative freedom. While his performance style isn’t traditional, it is certainly compelling, and in a world where authenticity is currency, Bernarr continues to rise with no signs of dimming his light.