Giveaway: See The Isley Brothers, Grace Jones, & De La Soul Make Music Magic At The Blue Note Jazz Festival

BOSSIP is giving away a pair of tickets to the Blue Note Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl!

Source: Blue Note Jazz Festival

We’re hooking you up with a chance to attend one of the most exciting music events of the summer: the Blue Note Jazz Festival Los Angeles, happening June 14–15 at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl!

Formerly known as the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, this beloved celebration has been reimagined through a powerful new partnership between Blue Note and the Hollywood Bowl. Rooted in decades of jazz tradition, the festival offers an electric atmosphere and a dynamic mix of legendary performers and rising stars. Hosted by Arsenio Hall, this year’s lineup includes:

The Isley Brothers

Willow

De La Soul

Derrick Hodge

D Smoke

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Bill Charlap

Keyon Harrold

Lakecia Benjamin

Pedrito Martinez

Brandon Woody

The Blue Note Jazz Festival has long been a staple of summer in New York since its launch in 2011, featuring a month-long celebration of jazz throughout June. In 2022, the brand expanded to the West Coast with the Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa, curated by Robert Glasper, blending jazz, hip-hop, and R&B across multiple outdoor stages. Past headliners have included John Legend, NAS, Mary J. Blige, Chance the Rapper, Maxwell, and Jill Scott. In 2024, Napa’s edition made waves with The Black Radio Experience, in collaboration with Glasper at the Meritage Hotel.

Now, that same energy is coming to Los Angeles.

Comment Blue Note to win, the winner will be selected at random.





















