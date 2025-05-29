Events

Win Tickets To The Blue Note Jazz Festival

Giveaway: See The Isley Brothers, Grace Jones, & De La Soul Make Music Magic At The Blue Note Jazz Festival

Published on May 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BOSSIP is giving away a pair of tickets to the Blue Note Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl!

Blue Note Jazz Festival
Source: Blue Note Jazz Festival

We’re hooking you up with a chance to attend one of the most exciting music events of the summer: the Blue Note Jazz Festival Los Angeles, happening June 14–15 at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl!

Formerly known as the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, this beloved celebration has been reimagined through a powerful new partnership between Blue Note and the Hollywood Bowl. Rooted in decades of jazz tradition, the festival offers an electric atmosphere and a dynamic mix of legendary performers and rising stars. Hosted by Arsenio Hall, this year’s lineup includes:

  • The Isley Brothers
  • Willow
  • De La Soul
  • Derrick Hodge
  • D Smoke
  • Dee Dee Bridgewater
  • Bill Charlap
  • Keyon Harrold
  • Lakecia Benjamin
  • Pedrito Martinez
  • Brandon Woody

The Blue Note Jazz Festival has long been a staple of summer in New York since its launch in 2011, featuring a month-long celebration of jazz throughout June. In 2022, the brand expanded to the West Coast with the Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa, curated by Robert Glasper, blending jazz, hip-hop, and R&B across multiple outdoor stages. Past headliners have included John Legend, NAS, Mary J. Blige, Chance the Rapper, Maxwell, and Jill Scott. In 2024, Napa’s edition made waves with The Black Radio Experience, in collaboration with Glasper at the Meritage Hotel.

Now, that same energy is coming to Los Angeles.

Comment Blue Note to win, the winner will be selected at random.










SEE ALSO

Related Tags

For Your Viewing Pleasure News Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Love Island
22 Items

Now, Why Is Netflix In It? Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close