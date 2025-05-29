Diddy Trial: Ex-Assistant Testifies That Prince’s Security Stopped Bad Boy CEO From Attacking Cassie

Source: ANGELA WEISS

Diddy’s criminal trial for racketeering and sex trafficking continued today with damning testimony by a former assistant who is only recognized as “Mia.” According to CNN, Combs’ ex-employee took the stand today and testified to the “cycle of highs and lows” that was the relationship between the music mogul and ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. “Mia” said that Combs’ mood would largely determine whether she and Ventura were in danger on any given day. Combs allegedly assigned “Mia” to Cassie’s side to accompany her places or to take care of her when she was in need. “Mia” described in detail the instances where “something bad, very scary” would occur if she and Ventura were found to be disobeying Combs’ wishes.

Combs Accused Of Attacking Ventura At Prince Party

In one instance, “Mia” recounted a time when Combs had to be physically restrained by Prince’s security when he attacked Ventura at a party that was hosted by the now-deceased musician.

“Cass and I debated like little kids if we should sneak out of the house for probably what felt like forever,” Mia said.

After deciding to “sneak” out of the house like “little kids,” to go to the party, “Mia” testified that the two women went and enjoyed themselves until an irate Combs walked in. “Mia” says that they attempted to flee the venue, but “Puff caught Cass” and began to physically attack her on the property.

“He caught up to her and had her on the ground,” Mia said. “He started attacking her, but Prince’s security swiftly intervened.”

Combs’ Former Assistant Accuses Him Of Sexual Assault

Later in her testimony, “Mia” testified that Combs had sexually assaulted her multiple times, including the night after his 40th birthday party and again at his Los Angeles apartment. “Mia” says that after Combs’ birthday celebration, he told her that she had been doing a good job as his assistant and offered her two shots of alcohol. Shortly after she drank them, “Mia” says that Combs kissed her without consent.

In a separate incident, “Mia” says that she woke up to “the weight of a person on top of me.” She went on to say that Combs told her to be quiet before “he put himself inside of me.” She testified that she froze and didn’t attempt to scream for help, then spoke about how she felt emotionally afterwards.

“I felt like trash,” she said, adding that she felt “scared and ashamed and like an idiot.”

The prosecution still has more work to do to establish the existence of a criminal empire to prove their racketeering and conspiracy charges but the trial still has several weeks and lord-only-knows how many more witnesses. BOSSIP will continue to provide details from the courtroom.