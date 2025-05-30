Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles At Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Show

GYAAAATTTTTT: Megan Thee Stallion Walks The Runway Serving Body-Ody-Ody At Her Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Show

Published on May 30, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion is showing off just how incredible her Hot Girl Summer swimwear can look by modeling it herself.

Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion at Paraiso Miami Swim Week - Runway
Source: Frazer Harrison

The “Sweetest Pie” rapper made her way down the catwalk in Miami on Thursday, May 29, serving as the cherry on top for her Hot Girl Summer fashion show. The exposition took place during Paraiso Miami Swim Week, putting all of the swimwear from Meg’s new line on display for fans to see on models of all shapes and sizes—including the Hot Girl herself.

For her appearance on the runway, the rapper rocked a metallic-silver cutout bathing suit from her new collection, which shows off her famous curves. The swimsuit offers full coverage up top with a high neckline, contrasting with the teeny-tiny bottoms, which are ultra cheeky.

“Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand,” Meg said in a press release, according to Just Jared. “It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform. I used to shop at Walmart growing up, so it’s a full circle to have my own line available at Walmart, and I’m so grateful for their support.”

Megan spoke more about the swimwear line in conversation with Who What Wear, opening up about why she wanted to release Hot Girl Summer in the first place.

“As the creator of Hot Girl Summer, I curate the vibes of the summer,” she began. “I wanted to expand beyond just vibes in a going-out sense, and I wanted to have a uniform for that,”

Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion at Paraiso Miami Swim Week - Runway
Source: Frazer Harrison

While the designs we see now are definitely risqué, Meg joked that some early designs may have pushed the envelope a little too far for Walmart.

“The line is probably gonna be one of the sexiest things that I’ve seen in Walmart,” she said followed by her signature laugh.

The Houston hottie also spoke on the fact that the line is not only affordable (all pieces come in under $30) but that she wants everyone to feel comfortable rocking a swimsuit this summer.

“I’ve created such a bond with a lot of my Hotties, and I feel like I just know what they want,” she said. “I want people to feel confident in it and like they had a little piece of me wherever they go this summer.”

Megan continued, “You should wear whatever you want to wear whenever you feel like it—not when you’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve lost five pounds, and I can finally wear this swimsuit.’ You need to be confident because when you’re confident, you make the clothes look better.”

You can get your own Hot Girl Summer swimsuit via Walmart.com.

