Bounce TV’s ‘Mind Your Business’ Cast Talks Black Joy, Generational Healing & 2nd Season Upgrades [Exclusive]

Bounce TV’s Mind Your Business is gearing up for season 2, and according to the cast, it’s bolder, funnier, and more intentional than ever. From physical comedy to family chaos, this new chapter of Lucille’s Place brings more than just laughs, it brings legacy.

Source: Mind Your Business

The series, which returns for its second season on Saturday, June 7, at 8 p.m., follows the Williams family as they rally together to save their Aunt Lucille’s beloved lounge after COVID threatens to shut it down. Rolonda Watts plays Lucille, the no-nonsense matriarch whose once-thriving lounge catered to the grown and seasoned crowd. When the business takes a hit, her younger brother Henry (BeBe Winans) brings in his twins, creative-minded Aaliyah (Drew Sidora) and business-brained Alfonso (Columbus Short)—to keep it in the family.

Alfonso’s wife Kimberly (Caryn Ward Ross) and their children, A.J. (Bryce Xavier) and Jordan (Chloe Elise Ellis), all get pulled into the mix, while Aaliyah’s ride-or-die best friend. Mia (Brely Evans), joins the event-planning operation with unpredictable flair. Together, they turn Lucille’s Place into a new kind of community hub—but not without a few secrets, slip-ups, and showdowns along the way.

“Fans are just like, ‘Where is it? When are y’all coming back?,’” Brely Evans cheered. “And I can assure everyone—the funny got turned up this season.”

By the sound of things, fans are in for a treat! BOSSIP‘s Lauryn Bass got an inside scoop about what’s next for season 2, straight from the cast.

The Fans Asked, and Season 2 Delivered

The energy is different this time around—and that’s by design.

“We’ve bonded like no other,” Brely continued. “This season is about to be off the chain.”

Whether it’s the high-energy scenes or heartfelt moments, the chemistry between cast members makes every plot twist hit harder.

Caryn Ward Ross added,

“Everybody has an auntie, a best friend. The dynamic between Columbus and Drew is beautiful. My daughters on the show? They’re dealing with everything teenage girls go through. It’s relatable—and a little crazy this season, like Brely said.”

Off-Screen Bond, On-Screen Magic

Beyond the lines and lighting setups, what really drives this cast is love for each other, and for the work. Jokes flew during the press conference. Compliments were shared. And when Chloe Elise Ellis, the youngest in the group, said, “I love doing this—this with these people,” it wasn’t just a sweet moment—it was a mission statement.

Columbus Short cracked, “As I slide on the backs of Brely’s baby hairs,” and the whole cast broke out laughing. That kind of warmth? It’s not rehearsed. It’s what makes the show feel like home.

Their camaraderie creates a trust that translates into richer scenes. Arguments feel layered, love feels earned, and the stakes feel real. Caryn described the dynamic as “palpable and potent”—and that’s exactly how it lands on screen.

Centering Black Youth and Conversations Around Sexuality

Season 2 also dares to go deeper. Columbus Short, who plays Alfonso, highlighted the importance of his on-screen son Xavier’s storyline:

“We address [his sexuality] in a beautiful, educational, and real way. It’s subtle, but it hits home.”

Bryce Xavier, who plays Xavier, added,

“There’s usually a negative outlook over that…but when a family loves their people, that’s what should be the focus.”

This is the kind of storytelling that rewrites narratives—not by preaching, but by showing what love, honesty, and growth can look like inside a Black household.

A Post-COVID Hustle and the Resilience of Black Business

Lucille’s Place is more than just a set—it’s a reflection of real-world hustle. Rolonda Watts, who plays Lucille, noted how close to home the themes are:

“Trying to save a business after COVID, sending kids to private schools, teaching Black history at home…people stop me in the streets to say, ‘We’re having the same conversation in my house.’”

It’s a nod to every Black family doing what they can to preserve what’s theirs.

Columbus also dropped a fact that adds another layer to the series:

“This is the first time in human history where four generations are alive at once. And we show that—from Auntie to Caryn to our kids.”

That generational tapestry is woven into every episode. Caryn spoke on what it means to represent a modern matriarch: “To hold a pillar of grace as a Black woman, as a mother, on screen—it’s not about perfection, but strength in imperfection. And we show that.”

Chloe Elise Ellis echoed the heart of the show best:

“To me, this means love, family, and passion.”

Which is awesome to note, considering the often unfortunate predicaments that many childhood actors find themselves in.

Redefining What Black Love & Leadership Looks Like

The relationship between Alfonso and Kimberly flips the script on gender norms, without preaching, something Caryn explained to BOSSIP.

“A man strong in his masculinity…can allow a woman to lead and it not be a threat.”

Columbus reinforced that Kimberly’s role in the household isn’t about submission.

“There’s no operation of that home without her. She is the center.”

That’s the visual this cast wants to normalize: Black love that’s not performative, but deeply rooted in partnership.

The Business Is Back—And So Is the Family

From physical comedy to complex conversations, Mind Your Business season 2 is rooted in culture, community, and connection.

“We’re not just acting—we’re showing what family can look like when love leads,” Columbus said.

Mind Your Business season 2 premieres Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bounce TV. New episodes will air weekly and are also available to stream on the Brown Sugar app.

