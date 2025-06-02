Vanessa Bryant Swiftly Shuts Down Preposterous Pregnancy Rumors With Relatable Rihanna Meme

Vanessa Bryant isn’t letting pregnancy rumors swirl for long, immediately shutting down online chatter with one simple meme.

Source: Rodin Eckenroth

After rumors began circulating online that the wife of the late Kobe Bryant was pregnant, she quickly shut down those whispers by taking to her Instagram Story. On Sunday, June 1, Bryant posted a meme on her Instagram Stories of Rihanna floating in water while holding a drink and flipping off the camera. The caption read: “Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer.”

As if that message wasn’t clear enough on it’s own, the 43-year-old went on to add another meme of Rihanna, this time, featuring the singer on the red carpet. This caption read, “I’m not mean, I’m just not the one.”

Vanessa’s posts came as fans on the internet speculated that she could be pregnant with her fifth baby, which all seemed to stem from a fan-edited photo of Bryant with a pointing emoji directed toward her stomach.

Despite her husband passing away five years ago, the possibility of her moving on caused quite the commotion, with several Kobe fans sharing videos online shaming Vanessa for her possible pregnancy.

Bryant shares four daughters with her late husband—Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, Capri, 5, and Gianna, who was 13 when she died alongside the NBA legend in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Over the years, Vanessa has continued to honor both Kobe and Gianna, proving that her focus has always been on securing their legacy.

Just last month, Bryant honored Gianna on what would have been her 19th birthday. She shared a sweet tribute on Instagram, commemorating her late daughter “Gigi” by posting a photo of her in her basketball uniform, adding a heartfelt message about how much she missed her daughter.

“Happy birthday, Gigi! Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. I love you Gianna. #Mambacita,” she wrote.

If Vanessa Bryant really was pregnant, that’s nobody’s business! But, for now, she wants the world to know that’s not the case.