Raising Cane’s Raises The Stakes with $100K Donation to NFL Legend Aaron Donald’s AD99 Foundation

Following his retirement from the NFL, Aaron Donald is making a big difference in underserved communities.

The Los Angeles Rams legend, who is widely considered one of the greatest defensive players of all time, put down his helmet in March 2024 after 10 years with the Rams.

Since his retirement, Donald has shifted his focus toward philanthropy, which is supported by the AD99 Foundation, founded by him and his wife, Erica. According to the Pittsburgh Foundation, AD99 is a Black-led and-serving organization that aims to support the development of student-athletes, particularly those from under-resourced communities, by providing education and resources in safe environments.

Raising Cane’s is helping AD in those efforts with a massive donation to his foundation, presenting the three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year with a check for $100,000. On Tuesday, June 3, Donald stopped by their restaurant in Burbank, Calif., to enjoy some chicken fingers—even though it wasn’t his cheat day—and speak more about the chicken finger giant’s generous donation.

The $100K donation stems from proceeds Raising Cane’s raised during its Graduation Plush Puppy campaign, running now through June 10, according to a press release. This campaign celebrates the hardworking class of 2025 by selling limited-edition, tassel-wearing plush puppies in restaurants and online, inspired by Cane’s yellow lab namesake.

When asked about his collaboration with Cane’s, Donald emphasized how huge of a contribution their donation is as AD99 focuses on expanding to Los Angeles, his home after spending the majority of his NFL career here. The retired baller said he splits his time between LA and his native Pittsburgh.

“Big shoutout to Raising Cane’s and Todd and them for believing in our mission,” he said during a press conference at the restaurant on Tuesday. He added that retirement has been good to him, giving him time to be “more hands-on” with the foundation.

