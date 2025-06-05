Television

‘The Chi’ Exclusive Clip: Emmett Gets Some Shocking News On Mother’s Day

Published on June 5, 2025

A new episode of The Chi streams this Friday, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of Emmett getting some shocking news from one of the mothers of his kids.

The Chi
Source: Chris Lowe

In the clip below, Emmett hosts a Mother’s Day cookout and caters to his baby mamas with help from Jamal. While serving food, Emmett gets caught off guard when one of his baby mamas, Shay, drops major news—she’s moving to Pittsburgh with their son so her mom can help raise him.

The Chi
Source: The Chi

Emmett reacts with frustration, but Shay insists it’s the best decision and promises to let their son spend summers with him.

“So you can turn up?” asks Emmett.

“What’s wrong with that?” Shay replies.

Their disagreement escalates as Emmett demands to know about his “rights as a father.”

“It ain’t like you married me or nothing!” Shay snaps, leaving Emmett stunned.

She then firmly reminds him that he has “no say” in her life.

The Chi
Source: The Chi

About The Chi Season 7

In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties, and fierce new rivalries—all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.

The Chi

This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner, Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner, Karrueche Tran, in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner, Lena Waithe, and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner, Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.

The all-new episode of The CHI streams at midnight on Paramount+ with Showtime

