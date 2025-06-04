Back At One: Ornery Brian McKnight Blasts Brother & Ex-Wife In Tribute Post For Late Son Niko—’May God Have Mercy On Your Soul’

Brian McKnight is facing backlash after posting what many are calling a dismissive (and odd) response to the death of his son, Niko, in which he berated his own brother for sharing a “tasteless and self-aggrandizing” tribute announcing the tragic news.



“He used Niko’s death to insert himself,” wrote the “Back at One” singer in a post that, at one point, included a Hennessy bottle placed in the sand.



Source: Paras Griffin

The 55-year-old R&B singer took to Instagram on June 3 with a detailed voiceover video post, where he spoke about some of the family challenges he allegedly faced in the months leading up to Niko’s tragic death from cancer.

McKnight, who had been embroiled in a public feud with Niko and his older children over claims of abandonment, kicked off his eulogy post by slamming his brother, Claude McKnight, for announcing 32-year-old Niko’s death. The Grammy-nominated artist called Claude’s seemingly supportive TikTok video “tasteless and self-aggrandizing.”

“That frankly was not his to make, in my opinion, he inserted himself and used Niko’s death as an opportunity, instead of letting him pass with respect and dignity,” McKnight said. “It has instead turned into a circus, a mockery of a life now lost, making this tragedy into a reality show type drama.”

McKnight shared that he held a private memorial with his current wife, Leilani McKnight, near their residence in Maui to honor Niko’s memory. He also claimed that he had extended an “open door of communication” to both his son and ex-wife, Julie McKnight, offering support during Niko’s cancer treatment, but alleged that they declined his help.

“The last time he and I spoke, we offered him all the help we could provide, we had the number one oncologist on deck for him and a team of specialists on standby with private care in our home. He and his mother declined,” the singer claimed, before slamming Julie once more. “To the self proclaimed ‘mama bear’ may God have mercy on your soul for not allowing him to accept that help and not allowing him to use that line of communication,” he continued. “There is great comfort in knowing God knows the TRUTH and the totality of the WHOLE story. I am truly thankful for the immense peace God has given me. I’ve left everything in HIS hands. I have a clear conscience. The only judgement that matters is God’s.”

He added in part:

“My wife, our children and I are eternally thankful to Almighty God that the suffering has come to an end and grateful for all of your condolences. Thanks to those of you have known the truth from the beginning and haven’t let untruths, half truths or slander prejudice your opinion.”

Notably, McKnight’s video post featured scenes from the memorial, including photos of the picturesque Maui beach where the service took place, and, oddly, a photo of a Hennessy bottle placed in the sand as a tribute to his son.

Social media reacts

Social media users were quick to react to the bittersweet tribute. On X, many criticized McKnight for turning what could have been a quiet, heartfelt moment into yet another source of controversy.

“Even after his son’s passing, Brian McKnight can’t help but to be a passive aggressive, narcissistic jerk,” penned @Beymonce on X. “There’s a reason why his older children wanted nothing to do with him.”

Another user added:

“The fact that Brian McKnight really just lost his son and didn’t try to reconcile or even go see him before he passed says how trash of a person he is. On top of that, he’s going on w/ his life like he didn’t help make that child.”

As previously reported, a source close to the situation claimed that McKnight did not “contact or see Niko” before his death. The insider maintained that his mother, Julie, his older brother, Brian McKnight Jr., and his wife, Carla, were his main support system throughout his cancer battle.

Claude also posted a sweet TikTok video in memory of the 32-year-old, describing how “amazing” he was instead of focusing on his brother’s years-long drama with Niko and the singer’s eldest children.

“I wanted to post this about Niko, about his legacy, about how amazing he is, not about what some of you may have heard about family drama that has existed for quite some time in our family,” he said in his TikTok video. “I don’t know exactly what was going on there, I know what I’ve seen. I know what I’ve heard from all parties involved…a lot of things didn’t get resolved.”

Claude concluded his video, telling fans:

“I know that kid had a lot inside, a lot eating at him for a long, long time. It may have contributed to what happened with him…what I do know is he’s out of pain now. I just want to uplift that young man.”

Praying for brighter days ahead for the McKnight family.