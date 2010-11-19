Making It Rain On Them Hoes: Oprah Contemplates Coppin New Crib Worth 68 Million Dollars!!

Real talk, with all the great things that Oprah does for her audience, her city, her country, and the world, she definitely deserves to enjoy the fruits of her labor. With that said, COTDAMN thats a big a** house!! According to reports, this home is the most expensive property in Alpine, NJ.

The media impresaria made a very low key visit to the northeast to see several homes on Thursday morning, but this particular home is by far the most impressive

The billionaire then toured the 30,300-square-foot, English-manor-style mansion, which is part of the lavish “Estates at Alpine.”

Workers and others on the grounds were asked to make themselves scarce while Oprah checked out the five-story, 19-bedroom and 12-bathroom spread, according to one source.

“Her people requested that everyone leave the house so it would be empty when she walked through,” the source said.

A security guard, the source said, was allowed to stay at his post at the gate.

Alpine last year was named by Forbes magazine as the most expensive ZIP code in the country. Its celebrity residents include Eddie Murphy, the Jonas Brothers and CC Sabathia.

19 bedrooms huh? Guess that means theres plenty of room for Gayle and Steadman to get gone when they getting on Sofia’s nerves

