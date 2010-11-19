Nick Cannon On Marrying Mariah “All I Can Say Is Wet Dreams Come True”

Goof Troop Cannon kept it extra classy when discussing his wife in a recent interview. And when we say extra classy we mean not classy at all.

Cannon called in to 2 Live Stews radio to promote his current standup tour. While chatting with the sports radio show hosts, Doug and Ryan Stewart, the brothers turned the conversation toward Cannon’s May/December matrimony-dom with his decade older wife Mariah Carey. When Ryan asked how Nick went about kicking game to Mariah, the comedian admitted:

“It was a lot more strategic than that. I was telling everyone that might know her. I was tellin’ Da Brat, I told J.D… just anybody, ‘When you see Mariah tell her I’m in love with her!’ and eventually it got back to her, she asked me to do the video and from there I went in.”

Cannon also confessed that he first developed feelings for Mariah WAY before their relationship could have been legal, revealing that once upon a time Mariah really was a SWEET SWEET “Fantasy” baby.

“I remember being 13-years-old just watching her videos,” he recalled. “All I can say is wet dreams come true!”

Disgusting.

Is that really an appropriate to talk about your wife in public???