Atlanta’s summer social scene was in full bloom as sundresses swayed and bowties billowed at the wildly popular Sundresses & Seersuckers weekend, which brought together celebrities, politicians, Divine Nine members, and dapper attendees dandily dressed to impress for a sun-drenched symphony of style and purpose.

What began as a modest day party has flourished into a highly anticipated, multi-day affair, one that fuses Black excellence, intentional vibes, and a powerful philanthropic mission rooted in service.

Anchored by the Delta Mu Mu chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Sundresses & Seersuckers returned to Atlanta’s Home Depot Backyard with four days of fashion-forward festivities and purpose-driven programming. This year’s turnout included thousands of attendees and a star-studded guest list featuring Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, media personality, Big Tigger, and U.S. Representative from Texas, Jasmine Crockett.

While the curated experiences, music, and cocktails kept the energy high, it was the heart behind the event that left a lasting impression. Since 2009, the fraternity has awarded over $700,000 in scholarships through its Commitment To Excellence (CTE) Foundation.

“Our fraternity and HBCU experience taught us the importance of community service and investing in the next generation,” said Patrick C. Daniel, Chairman of the Commitment To Excellence (CTE) Foundation and a Clark Atlanta University graduate. “Growing up in a single-parent home without a father figure, I understand firsthand how critical mentorship and opportunity are. Sundresses & Seersuckers is not just a party, it’s a platform to fund programs like our Black Rhinos mentoring initiative, which supports young Black men facing similar challenges.”

Daniel, alongside fellow Delta Mu Mu members and event co-chairs Larry Rasberry and Wendell Span—all proud HBCU alumni—shared with BOSSIP that the event’s growth has been both intentional and mission-driven.

“Our HBCU journeys instilled in us a dedication to excellence that goes beyond personal success,” added Daniel. “Sundresses & Seersuckers and the Commitment To Excellence Foundation embody those values, transforming a celebration into a movement.”

For Wendell Span, one of the proudest aspects of Sundresses & Seersuckers isn’t just the crowd, the energy, or even the fundraising; it’s the commitment to constantly evolving the experience based on community feedback.

"After every Sundresses & Seersuckers, we survey our patrons to give us feedback," Span told BOSSIP. "We always look to take that feedback on how we can enhance the event."

Span added that the team intentionally listens to both sponsors and attendees, whether it’s suggestions about food truck wait times, DJ sets, or band selections.

“Ras and I always say, this event’s not about us. It’s for our patrons and our sponsors so we can support the programs that we support,” he added. “That’s always my biggest takeaway and what makes me feel good—that we’re listening to the ones who support us.”

The CTE Foundation’s Partners in the Promise initiative invites Omega Psi Phi members, chapters, and supporters at large to contribute to scholarships, health programs, and mentorship efforts.

“We have donors with no fraternity affiliation who simply see the impact and want to help,” Daniel noted. “Anyone can donate directly at cteinc.org.”

Even with its philanthropic core, Sundresses & Seersuckers is designed to dazzle over several days.

Beyond Saturday’s main event, the weekend was packed with standout experiences—including a lively day party with a bustling vendor marketplace, an empowering panel led by Black doctors, a high-energy E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness workout with over 900 registrants, and The PreQuel: Friday night’s dynamic kickoff featuring six immersive rooms, from an international space pulsing with a go-go band to an intimate R&B lounge.

