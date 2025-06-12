Sundresses & Seersuckers 2025 Dazzles ATL For Charity
Atlanta’s Star-Studded Sundresses & Seersuckers Features Fashion, Philanthropy & Community, Sharply Suited Excellence Ensues [Exclusive]
Atlanta’s summer social scene was in full bloom as sundresses swayed and bowties billowed at the wildly popular Sundresses & Seersuckers weekend, which brought together celebrities, politicians, Divine Nine members, and dapper attendees dandily dressed to impress for a sun-drenched symphony of style and purpose.
What began as a modest day party has flourished into a highly anticipated, multi-day affair, one that fuses Black excellence, intentional vibes, and a powerful philanthropic mission rooted in service.
Anchored by the Delta Mu Mu chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Sundresses & Seersuckers returned to Atlanta’s Home Depot Backyard with four days of fashion-forward festivities and purpose-driven programming. This year’s turnout included thousands of attendees and a star-studded guest list featuring Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, media personality, Big Tigger, and U.S. Representative from Texas, Jasmine Crockett.
While the curated experiences, music, and cocktails kept the energy high, it was the heart behind the event that left a lasting impression. Since 2009, the fraternity has awarded over $700,000 in scholarships through its Commitment To Excellence (CTE) Foundation.
“Our fraternity and HBCU experience taught us the importance of community service and investing in the next generation,” said Patrick C. Daniel, Chairman of the Commitment To Excellence (CTE) Foundation and a Clark Atlanta University graduate. “Growing up in a single-parent home without a father figure, I understand firsthand how critical mentorship and opportunity are. Sundresses & Seersuckers is not just a party, it’s a platform to fund programs like our Black Rhinos mentoring initiative, which supports young Black men facing similar challenges.”
Daniel, alongside fellow Delta Mu Mu members and event co-chairs Larry Rasberry and Wendell Span—all proud HBCU alumni—shared with BOSSIP that the event’s growth has been both intentional and mission-driven.
“Our HBCU journeys instilled in us a dedication to excellence that goes beyond personal success,” added Daniel. “Sundresses & Seersuckers and the Commitment To Excellence Foundation embody those values, transforming a celebration into a movement.”
For Wendell Span, one of the proudest aspects of Sundresses & Seersuckers isn’t just the crowd, the energy, or even the fundraising; it’s the commitment to constantly evolving the experience based on community feedback.
“After every Sundresses & Seersuckers, we survey our patrons to give us feedback,” Span told BOSSIP. “We always look to take that feedback on how we can enhance the event.”
Span added that the team intentionally listens to both sponsors and attendees, whether it’s suggestions about food truck wait times, DJ sets, or band selections.
“Ras and I always say, this event’s not about us. It’s for our patrons and our sponsors so we can support the programs that we support,” he added. “That’s always my biggest takeaway and what makes me feel good—that we’re listening to the ones who support us.”
The CTE Foundation’s Partners in the Promise initiative invites Omega Psi Phi members, chapters, and supporters at large to contribute to scholarships, health programs, and mentorship efforts.
“We have donors with no fraternity affiliation who simply see the impact and want to help,” Daniel noted. “Anyone can donate directly at cteinc.org.”
Even with its philanthropic core, Sundresses & Seersuckers is designed to dazzle over several days.
Beyond Saturday’s main event, the weekend was packed with standout experiences—including a lively day party with a bustling vendor marketplace, an empowering panel led by Black doctors, a high-energy E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness workout with over 900 registrants, and The PreQuel: Friday night’s dynamic kickoff featuring six immersive rooms, from an international space pulsing with a go-go band to an intimate R&B lounge.
More on the flip
“We built Sundresses & Seersuckers to be unlike any traditional fundraiser,” S&S co-chair Larry Rasberry told BOSSIP. “Think Kentucky Derby vibes but with a deeper purpose. Our trademarked event brings people together for an elegant experience while directly supporting scholarship and health programs.”
For first-time attendee and lifestyle influencer Kiwi The Beauty, the Derby aesthetic—and the vibes—exceeded expectations. Though initially assuming the event catered exclusively to BGLO members, Kiwi found herself fully immersed as a 2025 event ambassador.
“You don’t really get it until you’re there,” she told BOSSIP. “But once you step on that lawn and see the sundresses flowing and the seersuckers poppin’? You become a believer.”
She continued:
“I was blown away. The music, the food, the dancing, it was just so full of joy. And yes, the eye candy was a major bonus.”
Known for her humorous social commentary, Kiwi leaned into the weekend’s aesthetic, spotlighting sharply dressed men whose tailored looks lit up TikTok and drew even more attention to the event.
“There’s something about a man in seersucker, it activates a different kind of energy,” she joked. “It’s like old-school courting meets new-school outside.”
She added that the atmosphere felt grown, flirtatious and respectful.
“These weren’t guys yelling at you from across the street,” she said. “This was, ‘Excuse me, miss—may I have a moment of your time?’ energy. The suits were activating the gentleman.”
“It felt like a grown and sexy HBCU homecoming,” she added. “But without the college, just the fun, the vibes, and the people. This isn’t just an event. It’s a movement. It’s Sinners in the summertime, without the vampires.”
Maui Bigelow might agree with that notion as she sank her teeth into her third Sundresses & Seersuckers experience and declared it one of the most memorable yet, severe storms and all.
“The highlight of the weekend for me was the title event,” Bigelow told BOSSIP. “I love the fact that the rain did not stop us from having a good time.”
A style expert in her own right, Bigelow was particularly impressed by the men’s fashion.
“Me, being a fashion girly, I was really proud of the guys—I feel like the guys really brought their A-game. I’m gonna say the guys were dressed better than the girls this year!”
She also praised the event’s warm, welcoming vibe, especially for solo attendees.
“It’s a vibe. It’s nothing to be nervous about,” she said. “Even if you come alone, you’ll have a blast. The energy is so high, you’re going to meet somebody.”
Even Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens gave the event his seal of approval. During a special sponsor reception, the 61st steward of the city saluted the Delta Mu Mu chapter for their enduring contribution to Atlanta’s civic fabric, calling Sundresses & Seersuckers “the official summer kickoff.”
A proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Dickens also underscored the importance of the event’s mission.
“Sundresses & Seersuckers is the heart of wisdom and purpose, supporting mentorship and scholarships for ATL’s young people,” he said. “Atlanta is a group project, and it takes all of us working together to build the best city in America to raise a child.”
With the backing of city leadership and the unwavering commitment of its organizers, Sundresses & Seersuckers stands as more than an event; it’s a movement, a cultural institution, and a shining example of celebration with a cause.
