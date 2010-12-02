Little Morning Greased Up Poochy Pooch Hall With A Splash Of Raven Symone
- By Bossip Staff
Pooch Hall has made his way from nobody to somebody in the world of Black Hollywood. Playing Derwin on “The Game” maybe not be the brightest role that he will come across but he sure as hell as the body for it. Only if all NFL player had bodies like this one… would you like it greased up like a buttered biscuit swimming in gravy???
