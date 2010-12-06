SMH: Baby Born With Two Bottom Teeth, Grew Two Molars After Two Weeks

This is quite interesting:

Breast feeding can be uncomfortable at the best of times, but one mother who found it particularly painful was amazed to discover her new baby already had two front teeth. Patricia Caulfield, 25, from Liverpool, said she noticed her daughter Fiona’s pearly whites a day after her birth at Ormskirk hospital.

Ms Caulfield said: ‘When she was born, I noticed two white slits on her bottom gum and the nurses said they were teeth. ‘The next morning, when I was feeding her, I felt a sharp pain and saw they had come through fully. ‘My midwife told me this is really rare. Children are sometimes born with buds but hardly ever full teeth.’

Two-week-old Faye Armstrong has now grown another two molars at the back of her mouth. Most babies don’t develop their first tooth until they are around six months old, and it is usually a lower central incisor. Ms Caulfield, who works in recruitment, is currently at home on maternity leave with her new arrival and her son, three-year-old Alfie. She said her partner Andrew Armstrong, 26, a tyre fitter, was also surprised with the delivery.

She said: ‘He was shocked too, but he does not have to feed her, so it is not bothering him! ‘We are so pleased with her and it is amazing she already has two of her baby teeth. I did not think it ever happened. ‘It does not run in the family and I do not know anyone else it has happened to. ‘I have been told to keep an eye on the teeth in case they become wobbly and fall out – she could choke on them. ‘I keep joking that if the pregnancy had gone full-term, she would have been born with a full set.’

Ms Caulfield’s community midwife Joyce Davies, who works for Liverpool Women’s Hospital, said: ‘While you are always told to check for signs of teeth, it is actually a very, very rare event to find two fully erupted teeth after so few days. ‘You often find little beads in the gums but there is no doubt about it – these are two fully-formed teeth. ‘This little baby certainly got all she wanted for Christmas – her two front teeth!’