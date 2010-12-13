Certified Links

Lil Wayne & R&B Singer Brandy’s Names Found On Bricks Of Heroin During Drug Bust (GO)

1968 Playmate’s Gun — Roman Polanski Connection (GO)

Shakira’s Ass in a Tight Dress (GO)

Racist Cracker Barrel Attacker Who Beat Black Woman Released (GO)

South Africa May Have Lost Some Money On The World Cup, But Claimed Longterm Gains (GO)

Lindsay Lohan Deeply Hurt By Gwyneth Paltrow Mocking Her, Says Dina (GO)

German Man Castrates Teen Daughter’s 57-Year-Old Boyfriend (GO)

Aretha Franklin’s Family Remaining Positive Despite Cancer Battle (GO)

“I Am Number Four” Will Make You Like Aliens (GO)

Harvard College Professor Accused Of Three Year Sexual Relationship With His Daughter (GO)

Why Don’t More Sistas Smile at Each Other? (GO)

Lindsay Thought Gwyneth Was Her Friend (GO)

Black Model Joan Smalls Named Estee Lauder’s New Spokesperson! (GO)