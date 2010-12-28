2011 Is Almost Here; Are You Looking For A New Job?: 3 Careers That Are Making A Comeback

It’s that time of the year again, yep you guessed it… The End! Majority of you are making your new year’s resolution list and a new job may be at the top of it.

We found three careers that are said to make a comeback in 2011: Business, Health Care and Legal and if you’re looking for a change in routine and scenery, this just might be the info that you need.

Comeback Career #1 – Business

Bob Kelleher, an HR expert for Monster.com, expects businesses to staff up again in 2011. “I am very optimistic that companies will start hiring so they can increase revenue and supplies,” says Kelleher.

Comeback Keys: Looking at the bigger picture, Colorado State University’s Martin Shields is optimistic because the gross domestic product – the value of all goods and services produced nationwide – has improved for four straight quarters.

If you’ve been applying for jobs in the business world without much success in 2010, don’t despair.

“Stay positive and talk enthusiastically about the skills you do have,” says Renick, adding that a temporary or contract position is a great way to get your foot in the door.

Training: With companies looking to hire again, make sure your resume is up to date. Taking classes and earning a business certificate or degree is a great way to stay current. Getting an MBA will help for senior-level positions. Freelance consulting gigs are another great way to fill gaps on your resume.

[Search for Business schools near you or online]

Average Salaries:

Office Managers: $45,790

Financial Analysts: $73,150

Marketing Managers: $97,260

Financial Managers: $99,330

Comeback Career #2 – Health Care

With regards to job growth, the health care industry is the biggest and fastest growing sector of the economy, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Comeback Keys: The American Society for Clinical Pathology says there is a “serious shortage” of laboratory personnel in the United States, making qualified job applicants well-positioned for success in 2011. What’s more, jobs like medical assistant, nurse, and phlebotomist are impossible to outsource.

Upward mobility is another plus for the health care profession.

“A good number of my phlebotomists have worked full time for us and have taken advantage of tuition reimbursement,” Newton Memorial Hospital’s Ruth Pollison told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “They’ve gone on to become nurses, lab technologists or radiologic technologists.”

Training: Quick training programs, whether it’s a certificate or associate’s degree, can qualify you for many medical positions. If you start now, you might be ready to start work in 2011! [Search for Nursing and Medical training programs now]

Average Salary:

Medical Assistants: $28,300

Dental Assistants: $32,380

Laboratory Technicians: $53,500

Registered Nurses: $62,450

Medical Managers: $80,240

Comeback Career #3 – Legal

According to staffing firm Robert Half International, the legal industry is expected to see the strongest hiring activity in the fourth quarter of 2010, setting up a rosy outlook for occupations like court reporters and paralegals well into 2011.

Comeback Keys: Paralegals, long an indispensable part of a legal team, will see “much faster than average” job growth through 2018, according to the Department of Labor. Since paralegals perform many of the same tasks as lawyers, yet don’t earn as lofty salaries, job security is another real strength.

Training: Becoming a paralegal or court reporter can be a quick career transition for many professionals, particularly if you already have a bachelor’s. Certificate programs can last just six months. [Find Paralegal schools near you]

Average Salary:

Paralegals: $46,120

Court Reporters: $49,710