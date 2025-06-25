Cops Kill People: 2 North Carolina State Troopers Fired Over Deadly Crash That Killed Tyrone Mason

Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

According to News One reporting, two North Carolina State Troopers, Sgt. Matthew L. Morrison and Trooper Garrett L. Macario, were fired earlier this month following an administrative leave related to the death of a 31-year-old Black man named Tyrone Mason in October 2024.

Mason was said to be speeding when Trooper Macario attempted to conduct a traffic stop that quickly turned into a high-speed chase. During that chase, Mason lost control of his vehicle and crashed violently, causing his death. When Macario arrived on the scene of the accident, he phoned his superior, Sgt. Morrison, who asked if the trooper had called in the chase on the radio, to which Macario replied, “No.”

Morrison then advised Macario that he was out of jurisdiction and that the Raleigh Police Department was responsible for chasing down speeders. Morrison also told Macario not to mention the chase to the responding RPD officers. Upon their arrival on the scene, RPD asked Macario if he had given chase, and he lied to them by doing just as Morrison suggested.

The Mason family attorney released a statement in response to the news of the troopers’ firing:

“While it is important for us to be clear eyed in recognizing that firing Trooper Macario and Sgt. Morrison is a clear step in the right direction. We must also understand that it is only one step in a long journey towards justice for Ms. Mason, the rest of Tyrone’s family and the people of North Carolina. Let’s understand that Trooper Macario not only initiated the unsafe chase that led to Tyrone Mason’s death, but that he also failed to render any aid leaving an honest man to die on the side of the road and then lied to try and cover it up. Let’s remember that the Raleigh Police Department participated in that lie telling a grieving mother that there was no pursuit even though they allegedly knew the truth. This is one step in our journey towards justice.” According to ABC11, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman previously announced that while she will not be pursuing criminal charges against the troopers, her office will not prosecute and will dismiss 200 cases that would have required either man’s testimony, as they are no longer trustworthy individuals. “While their dishonesty violates the standards to which law enforcement officers must adhere, the District Attorney is not pursuing criminal charges as the evidence would not support a successful prosecution,” the DA’s office wrote. “The District Attorney has shared her concerns about their conduct with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, who has the authority to decide whether they will remain employed, and will be sharing the findings of this investigation with the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Division, which certifies law enforcement officers. District Attorney Freeman also has determined that her district will not prosecute cases in which the testimony of either of these officers is required to prove the underlying offense.” The police are killers. They shoot people, beat people, neglect them, and fail to deliver medical care to the point that people who might have lived die. Police are reckless, wanton and regularly show a complete disregard for the lives of both alleged criminals and innocent citizens—both of whom they took an oath to serve and protect. The “blue lives” that exhibit this kind of behavior are not often held to account for their malice, but we are more than happy to report when they are. Rest in peace, Tyrone Mason—prayers up for his grieving family and friends.