New Artists Shine At Smirnoff x BCode’s BMM Celebration

Jai’Len Josey, Kai Cash & THEARTI$T Shine At Smirnoff x BCode’s Black Music Month Celebration

Smirnoff and BCode collaborated for a Black Music Month celebration in Atlanta

Published on June 29, 2025

In celebration of Black Music Month, Smirnoff Lemonades and BCode Media kicked off their Future of Black Music concert series with an electrifying evening in Atlanta. Held at Knock Music House on June 24, the vibrant event spotlighted emerging Black talent while celebrating culture, creativity, and community.

Smirnoff Lemonades for The Future of Black Music Concert Series
Source: Courtesy of Smirnoff / Courtesy of Smirnoff

The night featured standout performances from rising stars, including Brooklyn’s own Kai Cash, who energized the crowd with tracks like “Back Down” and “The West”…

Smirnoff Lemonades for The Future of Black Music Concert Series
Source: Courtesy of Smirnoff / Courtesy of Smirnoff

soul-stirring vocals from Atlanta native Jai’Len Josey, known for her hit “Good Soup”…

Smirnoff Lemonades for The Future of Black Music Concert Series
Source: Courtesy of Smirnoff / Courtesy of Smirnoff

and genre-blending vibes from THEARTI$T, who had guests grooving to “Freak” and “Mood.”

Smirnoff Lemonades for The Future of Black Music Concert Series
Source: Courtesy of Smirnoff / Courtesy of Smirnoff

The crowd was bristling with energy as they sang along, sipped cocktails, and partied to sounds provided by DJ Misses.

Guests were treated to Smirnoff’s signature lemonades, sipping on bold flavors like Pink Lemonade, Blue Raspberry Lemonade and Peach Lemonade while soaking up the music and mingling in the stylish venue.

Smirnoff Lemonades for The Future of Black Music Concert Series
Source: Courtesy of Smirnoff / Courtesy of Smirnoff

The series is a collaboration between Smirnoff and BCode, a platform dedicated to connecting with Black audiences at scale, that aims to uplift and amplify the voices shaping the future of Black music. With Atlanta as the launchpad and hosted by Anisa Brenee, the Future of Black Music tour promises more unforgettable nights spotlighting emerging Black artistry, all set to the refreshing soundtrack of summer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLX2ZCBsidQ/?img_index=1
Smirnoff Lemonades for The Future of Black Music Concert Series
Source: Courtesy of Smirnoff / Courtesy of Smirnoff
News

