Posted by Bossip Staff

Here are some images from the Last Chance for Change concert held in Miami yesterday with Jay-Z and Wyclef. Today is the LAST day to register to vote in GA, FL, IN, MI, OH, PA, and VA. If you have not already done so, do it today! Click HERE for more information. YES WE CAN!!

Peep more concert images as well as Hov and his significant other out to lunch, and Beyonce being inducted into the International Pediatric hall of fame when you…

Images via Splash/WENN