Lock Him Up! White Chicago Lifeguard Charged With Murder And Attempted Murder After Shooting 2 Black Teenagers

A shocking story is unfolding in Chicago involving a white lifeguard and a group of Black teenagers, including the cousin of Laquan McDonald, the Chicago teen who was fatally shot 16 times by a police officer.

Charles Leto, 55, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, and discharge of a firearm after opening fire on two Black teenagers at Douglass Park on the west side of Chicago. One of the boys, 15-year-old Marjay Dotson, was killed, and his friend, 14-year-old Jeremy Herred, the cousin of Laquan McDonald, remained in critical condition as of Sunday, June 29, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Dotson and Herred were standing near Leto as he was fixing his bicycle. As they walked near him, Leto allegedly produced a handgun and shot Dotson in the back and shot Herred in the neck.

A security camera in the park captured the entire incident. The following video is graphic. Please be aware.

Let Leto tell it, he was “acting in self-defense.”

“Those two kids attacked me and followed me.… I defended myself, I have a license.” The attorney representing both of the victims’ families, Jeff Neslund, believes that this shooting could potentially be a hate crime. “I think you have to look at that seriously and see what his background is and motivation,” Neslund previously told the Sun-Times. Good idea, Jeff. What is Charles Leto’s background? Well, you won’t have to look far to find some of the other violence that he has enacted. WGN reports that in February 2023, Leto opened fire on a Jacqui Korvas Michels’ two Labradors, Squishy and Oakie, while she was taking out the garbage in an alley on the side of her house. Squishy was killed and Oakie survived, but not without extensive surgery. The cherry on top is that the shooting led to an hours-long standoff with a Chicago SWAT team and still no charges were filed against Leto “because detectives did not pursue them.” White privilege at its finest, ladies and gentlemen. This Leto clown sounds way too scared of absolutely nothing to be walking around with a firearm. Michels agrees and she’s contacted Neslund to offer her assistance with making his case against Leto. “If we can be of any assistance with this case of the two young men, I would definitely be happy to help,” Korvas Michels told WGN. “I just wanted somebody to do something because this man shouldn’t be out. He shouldn’t have a gun. I don’t care about your military background.” Michels isn’t the only witness willing to help put Leto behind bars. One of his lifeguard colleagues and a parent whose daughter swims in the park district both tell the Sun-Times that they are willing to testify about numerous instances of Leto losing his temper on fellow employees and patrons. The man seems unhinged and he’s clearly a menace to society. Throw this angry, violent, unrepentant white man in solitary confinement and forget about him, please.