Post-DDG Positano PDA: Halle Bailey Hits The High Seas With Handsome Mystery Morsel After Dramatic DDG Dumping

Halle Bailey is living her best life following her recent breakup.

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Despite some highly publicized drama before her trip, The Little Mermaid star seems to be living her best life in Italy, where she’s currently filming Italianna opposite Regé-Jean Page. During downtime from filming, Bailey was spotted packing on the PDA with a mystery man, kissing and cuddling on a boat in Positano, Italy.

In photos obtained by TheShadeRoom, Halle can be seen living it up during her Italian summer with a mystery man, marking the first time she’s been spotted with someone since her relationship with DDG. The photos show her hanging out on a yacht with a Black man with long locs, thought by some fans to be one of Kendrick Lamar’s producers, Scott Bridgeway. He was all smiles in every picture, happily lathering Bailey up with sunscreen and taking pictures of the star in her silver bikini.

While this is the first time these two have been spotted together, there’s no confusing their relationship for anything other than romantic. The pair can’t keep their hands off one another throughout their time on the boat, sharing multiple kisses and all kinds of sweet PDA throughout.

This comes after Halle was granted temporary sole custody of Halo, the son she shares with DDG, back in May after making allegations of domestic violence against the rapper. At the time of the breakup, the social media star said Bailey and their child are his “forever family, forever,” per the Daily Mail.

The situation has since taken a turn for the worse, with Bailey being granted a restraining order against DDG, claiming she had been physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abused by him. He launched his own counterclaims not long after, but a judge denied DDG’s request for a restraining order against Bailey.

While the streamer-turned-rapper tried to ruin Halle’s work trip to Italy with his request for a restraining order, it seems like things are all going according to plan overseas.