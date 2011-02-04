Random Ridiculousness: Teenager Arrested For Throwing Snowballs At Mailman

Since when are snowballs considered a “criminal weapon”?

A snowball attack on a Brooklyn mailman got a teenager arrested when the horseplay turned violent, cops said Thursday. Walter Ward, 16, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon – snowballs – and assault.

“He’s innocent and looks forward to the opportunity to resolve this matter,” defense lawyer Jacob Lipsky said following Ward’s arraignment last night in Brooklyn Criminal Court. Prosecutors said Ward not only hit postal carrier Russell Bumpurs with snowballs but pummeled the civil servant in the head and face with his fists.

The 33-year-old victim’s injuries were serious enough to require medical attention. The Wednesday afternoon beatdown happened while Bumpurs was delivering mail on E.54th St. in Flatlands. Bumpurs told cops that when he asked Ward to stop throwing snowballs at him, the teen attacked him, police said.

Lipsky countered that other teenagers were responsible for the attack and that Ward intervened to stop it. Ward, who was also charged with menacing and harassment, was released to the custody of his mother last night.

He refused to comment and covered his head with his jacket after leaving the courthouse. Judge Joanne Quinones issued an order of protection on behalf of Bumpurs and warned Ward he’d be arrested again if he went near the mailman.

“Yes, ma’am,” Ward said when Quinones asked him if he understood.