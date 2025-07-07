Celebrity

Beyoncé Links With 'Husband' Hive Member At Cowboy Carter Tour

‘Say My Name, Say My Naaaaaammmee!’ Beyoncé Shouts Out Her ‘Cousin/Husband’ Superfan During Cowboy Carter Tour Stop

Anthony Cosby-Knowles is a permanent part of Beyoncé fan folklore and even the Queen herself acknowledges his royal place in the Hive.

Published on July 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beyonce attends Louis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

Beyoncé‘s Beyhive is full of diehard fans who support their Queen, but few of them are as widely recognized as Anthony Cosby-Knowles.

Every true Bey fan remembers the infamous exchange between the two, when the Grammy-winning superstar read Cosby’s driver’s license and noticed her own last name attached to his. When she asked if they were cousins, he promptly responded, “I’m your husband! I took your name!,” before breaking out into his personal rendition of the Destiny’s Child hit, “Say My Name.”

The clip became instantly popular and was featured in Beyonce’s documentary for Homecoming, and Cosby’s presence both at the Renaissance World Tour as well as Cowboy Carter has been noticed by Bey and fans alike. During her DC stop, she shouted him out after recognizing him in the audience saying, “Come on Anthony. I see you, cousin. Husband.” The moment was reposted and shared by Miss Tina Knowles with the caption, “Well!! My imagination son in law finally showed up again ( last Night )” much to the delight of the Hive who have dubbed him their founding father.

Bey has been known to spot her loyal fans in the audience and include them in her content throughout her career. She also has a keen eye for spotting people whose content she also loves. Earlier in the Cowboy Carter tour she recognized TikTok user Jools Lebron whose viral “very demure” video became a pop culture moment in 2024. In Miss Tina’s memoir Matriarch, she revealed that Solange introduced the moment to them all when she was battling a breast cancer scare.

The fun moments only further add to the urban legend that Beyoncé is a human computer who never forgets anything and finds a way to reference the most obscure things both in her music and live shows.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Beyoncé Celebrity News Cowboy Carter Tour Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Happy black couple toasting during Thanksgiving meal in dining room.

9 Fall Date Ideas That Celebrate Black Love & Culture

MadameNoire
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
55th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program And Dinner

Young Black Couples We Can’t Stop Rooting For

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close