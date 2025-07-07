‘Say My Name, Say My Naaaaaammmee!’ Beyoncé Shouts Out Her ‘Cousin/Husband’ Superfan During Cowboy Carter Tour Stop

Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

Beyoncé‘s Beyhive is full of diehard fans who support their Queen, but few of them are as widely recognized as Anthony Cosby-Knowles.

Every true Bey fan remembers the infamous exchange between the two, when the Grammy-winning superstar read Cosby’s driver’s license and noticed her own last name attached to his. When she asked if they were cousins, he promptly responded, “I’m your husband! I took your name!,” before breaking out into his personal rendition of the Destiny’s Child hit, “Say My Name.”

The clip became instantly popular and was featured in Beyonce’s documentary for Homecoming, and Cosby’s presence both at the Renaissance World Tour as well as Cowboy Carter has been noticed by Bey and fans alike. During her DC stop, she shouted him out after recognizing him in the audience saying, “Come on Anthony. I see you, cousin. Husband.” The moment was reposted and shared by Miss Tina Knowles with the caption, “Well!! My imagination son in law finally showed up again ( last Night )” much to the delight of the Hive who have dubbed him their founding father.

Bey has been known to spot her loyal fans in the audience and include them in her content throughout her career. She also has a keen eye for spotting people whose content she also loves. Earlier in the Cowboy Carter tour she recognized TikTok user Jools Lebron whose viral “very demure” video became a pop culture moment in 2024. In Miss Tina’s memoir Matriarch, she revealed that Solange introduced the moment to them all when she was battling a breast cancer scare.

The fun moments only further add to the urban legend that Beyoncé is a human computer who never forgets anything and finds a way to reference the most obscure things both in her music and live shows.