Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell Announce Their Engagement

From Lowkey Lovin’ To Locked In: Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell Announce Their Engagement

Published on July 11, 2025

Talk about a hard launch!

On Friday July 11, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and R&B singer Coco Jones appeared to announce their engagement.

While their posts went up without a caption officially announcing an engagement, they made the announcement pretty obvious. Both stars posted the same picture of the them kissing on Instagram, with Jones resting her hand on Mitchell’s chest and showing off her huge rock. Included in the NBA star’s post is an aerial video of himself seemingly popping the question.

While their relationship hasn’t been private, the couple has never officially announced their union until now. Romance rumors first started in July 2024, when Jones and Mitchell were seen together at Michael Rubin’s famous Fourth of July White Party. According to Times of India, Mitchell brought his sister, Jordan, and Jones was spending time with both of them.

But as early as January, Jones was seen at the Paris Olympics, where Mitchell was playing with Team USA.

In September 2024, they were spotted together once again at an Usher concert in Las Vegas, holding hands. Jones went on to attend a courtside Cavaliers game in December 2024.

Jones finally confirmed their relationship in an interview with Shannon Sharpe on an episode of Club Shay Shay in March 2025.

When asked about her various sightings with Mitchell, the actress responded, “I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea. Little spies everywhere. I’m happy and I will say, my music is my outlet where I tell my stories and my truth. Some things I keep for myself because this is my life, too. I say some things and you can hear it on my album.”

Jones continued, “Secrecy is not what I prefer. I don’t want to feel like I have to be somebody secret. I don’t want to make anybody feel like they’re mine. For me, I’m trying to protect myself, and I’m trying to protect my family and who I love, so I am more private.”

CAM NEWTON WELCOMES BABY NO. 9, SECOND CHILD WITH GIRLFRIEND JASMIN BROWN

