When Pigs Fly: Kim Kardashian Says She’s Gonna Keep Her New Relationship Out Of The Spotlight

Yes, we’re talking about the same “relationship” with Kris Humphries that she’s been flaunting since they met late last year.

Now, according to someone close to her, she realizes that maybe having the whole world in your business isn’t the way to go when you’re a serial monogamist.

Learning from past mistakes, Kim is determined to keep her developing relationship with New Jersey Nets star Kris Humphries out of the glare of the media spotlight as much as possible, a source close to Kim tells RadarOnline.com exclusively. “Kim is really happy with Kris and just wants to have a more private relationship than she’s had with past boyfriends,” the source says. “She not going to repeat what happened with Reggie Bush where things were so out in the open.” Kardashian 30, has been spotted sitting front and center at her boyfriend’s games, and he has even spent time with her family but Kim has been conspicuously solo at red carpet events and hosting gigs recently. “Kim wants to keep things a little more quiet, she’s a lot more mature,” the source shares. “She doesn’t travel with an entourage of people around her, and she’s doing a lot more work on her own these days.”

Yeah right. Either she’s “creating demand” for a show about her Kris and their “intriguing bi-coastal lives” or she’s getting ready to give homie the boot.

