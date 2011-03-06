Aubrey Ho-Day Is Still Skanky, Caught “Making Out” With Jersey Shore’s “Vinny”

Aubrey O’Day has a new reality show and a new boo. According to Bossip spies:

I went to Aubrey O’Day’s “All About Aubrey” premiere party last night at supper club and I saw her and Vinny from Jersey shore making out most of the night. They were in vip with security guards and friends blocking from any photos of the two cuddling together. I found out from one of the guys Vinny showed up with that they were secretly dating.

Aubrey even got some action in with fellow duck-faced skank, Jenna Jameson.