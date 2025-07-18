MLB All-Star Weekend Brings Out Quavo, Jordan Chiles, Jermaine Durpi
MLB All-Star Weekend: Quavo, Jordan Chiles, Jermaine Dupri & Other Stars Grand Slam Storm Celebrity Softball Game [Exclusive]
At the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game media event, a whooooole gang of your fave celebs reflected on sportily slaying the game.
Quavo, who came out victorious, didn’t need a bat to prove he was MVP material. All he needed was a mic, a grill, and a whole lot of confidence.
He didn’t shy away from the crowd. Instead, he leaned into the chaos of a paparazzi-style setup near a booming DJ booth, surrounded by reporters at Atlanta’s Omni Hotel, to let us know who’s winning MVP.
“Me. I’m the sh*t.”
That energy set the tone—not just for his presence at All-Star Weekend—but for Atlanta as a whole, which hosted four days of fanfare, baseball, culture, and celebration.
Quavo Names His Inner Circle, Recalls Boys & Girls Club Roots
During the media event, Quavo got to outline who plays key executive roles in his personal and professional life:
“My marketing guy—Chief Partner Swag. He got a grit about him. He got a grind.”
When asked who keeps the creative energy up, Quavo added:
“My director is probably my boy June, somewhere running around here. He’s very creative. He believed in my vision. He made the vision come to life.”
Quavo showcased his batting skills in a batting cage centered for guests and media to observe. He attributes his time at the Boys & Girls Club to his successful swings.
“Frank taught me how to be an athlete, taught me how to fight, taught me how to get along with others, taught me a lot of talent shows. That’s how I knew I had, like swag and talent.”
Celebrity Softball Game Recap: From Somersaults to Sabathia
On Saturday night (July 19), the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Geico brought playful competition to Truist Park, even if fans came just as much for laughs as for line drives.
Jordan Chiles gave a signature somersault during pre-game intros…
Dascha Palanco gracefully glided into first base…
and Druski performed an impromptu stop-drop-roll between innings.
Terrell Owens hit a grand slam and shared some laughs with Maria Taylor.
Funny Marco struck a pose…
as did New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe…
Storm Reid…
Kandi Burruss…
and ATL’s own Elle Duncan.
During the big game, Chris Tucker and Nicky Cass had back-to-back inside-the-parkers (homeruns)…
and CC Sabathia earned MVP honors with two home runs and a game-closing performance on the mound.
The game ended in a 17–15 win for the American League, managed by Atlanta’s own Jermaine Dupri.
Quavo, who took the mound as AL starter, summed up his outlook simply:
“We in Atlanta. We in my hometown. The writer that go MVP way, the biggest way. Long live the Rocket. You dig.”
From the Battery to the Bases: All-Star Weekend Was a Full-City Experience
Outside the stadium, The Battery Atlanta hosted events all weekend.
- Capital One All-Star Village featured arcade games, giveaways, batting cages, and special appearances.
- The 4.4 Miler honored Hank Aaron, with runners receiving commemorative medals and ATL-themed gear.
- Home Run Derby X at Georgia Tech offered a co-ed twist to the traditional slugfest.
- MLB Draft Watch Party at Coca-Cola Roxy brought fans together for food, drinks, and live draft coverage.
- Each night, live DJs and Splash Pad shows extended the party well after the final pitch.
Pregame Ceremony Highlights Atlanta’s Musical Legacy
Before the big-league All-Star Game, MLB staged a pregame show produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, also behind this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris delivered a medley tribute to Atlanta hip-hop, accompanied by the Clark Atlanta Mighty Marching Panthers and the Essence Dance Line.
Kane Brown honored Ray Charles with a rendition of “Georgia On My Mind.” The Zac Brown Band and Lauren Spencer Smith handled the national anthems for the U.S. and Canada, respectively.
The Braves Held It Down, Too
While festivities raged, the Atlanta Braves delivered two clutch wins over the weekend.
- Friday, July 11: Braves beat the Cardinals 6–5, powered by two home runs from Sean Murphy.
- Saturday, July 12: Braves secured a 7–6 win, with a late-game homer and walk-off heroics.
- Sunday, July 13: The Cardinals bounced back with a 5–4 win.
Final Word: “Do It For The A, Baby”
From backflips to batting cages, Quavo’s declarations, to Kane Brown’s tribute, the 2025 MLB All-Star Weekend in Atlanta was bigger than baseball—it was a celebration of Southern legacy, sportsmanship and pride, complete with a $100,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
In the words of Quavo himself:
“Do it for the A, baby.”
With culture at its core and Atlanta at the helm, MLB All-Star Weekend proved that when the city shows up, it doesn’t just participate—it dominates.
