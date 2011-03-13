For The Stans: French Designer Thierry Mugler Says Beyonce Is 100 Times Better Than Madonna

SMH at him throwing shade at Madonna:

French designer Thierry Mugler, who designed all the dresses for Beyoncé’s last tour, gave an interview to Paris-Match. “Beyoncé is THE showgirl! She works non-stop. She’s a hundred times better than Madonna when it comes to dancing and singing.

Madonna is in her fifties trying to dye her hair blond to look younger. That’s a mistake! People in their 50s needs to use what they’ve got: style, a good haircut and make-up. All those things are so much more important than three small wrinkles.”